Best Percival build in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Percival is a strong Fire attacker in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. To make him even better, you need a good build that matches his style and his main move, a strong charged attack called Schlacht. Here’s how to turn this good character into one of the best.

Charged attack Percival build

Percival needs a lot of charged attack support. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The best build for Percival in Granblue Fantasy: Relink boosts his Schlacht attack. It’s a charged move, so pick Sigils that make it stronger and faster to cast. Also, choose Sigils that lower his skill cooldowns. Since his skills help charge Schlacht faster, you want to use them frequently. This way, you can also use Schlacht often for massive damage. Here’s the full build to make Percival’s Schlacht a big threat:

Weapon:

Antwerp (unlocks after the Main Story). Its boost to Weak Point DMG is great if you can hit the enemy’s weak spots with Percival.

Main Sigils:

Attack Power: More attack power is always good for an offensive character like Percival.

More attack power is always good for an offensive character like Percival. Quick Cooldown: Reduces skill cooldown, so you can use Schlacht-boosting skills more often.

Reduces skill cooldown, so you can use Schlacht-boosting skills more often. Quick Charge: Charges Schlacht faster.

Charges Schlacht faster. Cascade: Lowers skill cooldown as you hit enemies.

Lowers skill cooldown as you hit enemies. Critical Hit Rate: Increases your chance to hit criticals for more damage.

Conditional Sigils:

Exploiter: Good if you can hit enemies from behind.

Good if you can hit enemies from behind. Critical Damage: Pick this if you’re focusing on critical hits and have an extra Sigil slot.

Skills:

Feuerangriff: A must-have skill for massive damage.

A must-have skill for massive damage. Träumerei: An amazing damage and attack self-buff.

An amazing damage and attack self-buff. Macht: Damages and closes distance to enemies. Swap with Royal Authority for area damage if needed.

Damages and closes distance to enemies. Swap with Royal Authority for area damage if needed. Roter Wirbel: Great against stunned or slow enemies.

Masteries:

Aim to max out eventually. Start with paths that improve Weak Point and Back Attack damage.

When building Percival, avoid the mistake I made initially. I picked Steady Focus as a Sigil, which stops charged attack interruptions when hit by an attack. But Percival already has this in his Support Skill, Flammen Rüstung. This means you can use another Sigil instead. Then, for your party, pair Percival with Narmaya for more damage or with Siegfried for a tough brawler.