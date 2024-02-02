Best Siegfried build in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Siegfried is a high-damage, tanky melee character in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. He’s special because mastering him takes practice. You need to perfect your combo timing and stand in good spots during battles. Choosing the right Sigils and Skills helps a lot too. Here’s the best way to build him.

Brawler Siegfried build in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Focus on raw but smart damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

This Relink setup is what I call the Brawler Siegfried build. It matches his tough and strong nature but also uses all the damage boosts he can get from Sigils, Skills, and his weapon. The aim is to keep attacking non-stop and heal yourself, no matter who’s on your team. You want to handle things well, both in attack and defense, all by yourself.

Siegfried can handle a lot of damage and stay strong without much work. But the main thing for attacking well with him is doing his full Combo C. That’s hitting light attack five times perfectly, then a heavy attack as a combo finisher. To link light attacks perfectly, press the light attack button just after your current attack hits. If you do it right, you’ll see a quick red light and hear a sound. Keep the timing right, and finish with a heavy attack. Doing the whole combo perfectly can boost your damage a lot. In my tests, it jumped from about 11,000 to 42,000 damage at level 46 with the build below, almost a 300 percent increase.

Weapon:

Windhose (unlocks after the Main Story). It boosts damage to weak points, perfect for this build.

Main Sigils:

Stun Power: Makes his stun skills stronger, leading to more damage.

Makes his stun skills stronger, leading to more damage. Drain: Heals you as you attack, so you can keep fighting.

Heals you as you attack, so you can keep fighting. Exploiter: Boosts damage when hitting enemies from behind. Works well with Siegfried’s combos.

Boosts damage when hitting enemies from behind. Works well with Siegfried’s combos. Attack Power: Adds more damage.

Adds more damage. Combo Finisher: Siegfried’s Drachenblut ability ensures heavy attacks can’t be stopped. This makes Combo Finisher Sigil very useful.

Conditional Sigils:

Health: Choose this if you need to be tougher than stronger.

Choose this if you need to be tougher than stronger. Critical Hit Rate: Pick this for a more attack-focused Siegfried.

Pick this for a more attack-focused Siegfried. Quick Cooldown: Good for using abilities more often, making Siegfried more of an offensive helper.

Skills:

Uwe: Essential for the Stout Heart buff, letting you combo without being stopped by enemy hits.

Essential for the Stout Heart buff, letting you combo without being stopped by enemy hits. Nelah Nav: A big stun skill, almost always useful.

A big stun skill, almost always useful. Salvator: Gives Debuff Immunity, keeping your combos going. It also has Drain to heal you as you attack.

Gives Debuff Immunity, keeping your combos going. It also has Drain to heal you as you attack. Verdrangen: Lowers enemy defense, increasing your and your team’s damage.

Masteries: