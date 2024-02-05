Category:
Granblue Fantasy: Relink: How to get Terminus (sixth) weapons

These are really the last weapons you will see, and it will take you a long time to get them.
Bhernardo Viana
Published: Feb 5, 2024
Terminus Weapons are the top and final weapons in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, but they’re tough to get. They only drop from the hardest quest at the highest difficulty level, making them a reward for completing the game rather than a mean to achieve this.

How to drop the last weapons in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

To get Terminus Weapons in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, you must finish The Tale of Bahamut’s Rage quest, the toughest mission at Proud difficulty with a recommended PWR level of 17,500. To unlock it, you first need to clear all other Proud quests. Each time you beat Proto Bahamut, you may get one Terminus Weapon for a random character. With 19 characters in the game, you have to win this brutal quest at least 19 times to get all the Terminus Weapons.

You can’t make Terminus Weapons at the Blacksmith or get them from any quest except one. The best weapons you can get before them are Ascension Weapons. They’re really strong and good for most of the game, but Terminus Weapons are the ultimate and strongest.

Just like Ascension Weapons, you can take Terminus Weapons to Siero to awaken them once they reach the top level. This makes them even stronger than other level 150 weapons. But, to max out your Terminus Weapon, you must first upgrade all of a character’s weapons to the highest level. So you can’t skip making weapons you might not want to use.

All Terminus Weapons in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Here’s the full list of known Terminus Weapons in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. We will update this list as soon as we confirm the missing names in the table below.

CharacterTerminus Weapon
VaneMjolnir
PercivalGottfried
CagliostroZosimos
KatalinaBlutgang
IoCaduceus
LancelotDamascus Knife
Gran/DjeetaSeven-Star Sword
RackamFreikugel
EugenTo be discovered
NarmayaTo be discovered
IdTo be discovered
VaseragaTo be discovered
ZetaTo be discovered
YodarhaTo be discovered
SiegfriedTo be discovered
FerryTo be discovered
GhandagozaTo be discovered
CharlottaTo be discovered
RosettaTo be discovered
Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now completely hooked by Palworld.