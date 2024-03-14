The new Granblue Fantasy: Relink update, 1.1.0, introduced Sigils Alpha, Beta, and Gamma alongside the Lucillius boss quest. These Sigils are powerful enough to become essential in deep endgame builds and party compositions. Here’s the way to get them.
How to unlock every new Sigil in Granblue Fantasy Relink 1.1.0 update
Developer Cygames introduced Alpha+, Beta+, and Gamma+ Sigils with Relink update 1.1.0. These new Sigils offer their new corresponding traits as a base, with an added Damage Cap secondary trait. They’re Legendary Sigils, starting at level 11, and can be upgraded to 15 at the Blacksmith using Treasures or Azurite’s Splendor.
To get them, defeat Lucillius in The Final Vision quest. After that, you can buy them at Siero’s Knickknack Shack under Treasure Trade. Each Sigil costs five Tears of the Apocalypse and 10 Dark Residue, exclusive drops from Lucillius. So, to get these Sigils, you’ll need to farm Lucillius multiple times for the required treasures. From my experience, defeating him once gave me three Tears of the Apocalypse and 10 Dark Residues. You’ll need to beat him at least twice to craft one Sigil. Here’s a breakdown of how the new traits work.
Alpha trait details
The Alpha trait starts at level 11 and goes up to 30, meaning you’ll need two Alpha+ Sigils at level 15 to hit this trait’s level cap on a character. It’s worth aiming for because, at level 30, Alpha gives a special bonus. Here’s what Alpha does, based on its level:
Effect: Boosts damage cap of normal attacks (Attacks and Unique Attacks.) Activating an SBA with his sigil equipped boosts SBA gauge gain for all allies when this trait is at max level.
|Alpha Trait level
|Effect
|11
|Attack/Unique Attack DMG cap +17 percent
|12
|Attack/Unique Attack DMG cap +19 percent
|13
|Attack/Unique Attack DMG cap +21percent
|14
|Attack/Unique Attack DMG cap +22percent
|15
|Attack/Unique Attack DMG cap +25 percent
|16
|Attack/Unique Attack DMG cap +26 percent
|17
|Attack/Unique Attack DMG cap +27 percent
|18
|Attack/Unique Attack DMG cap +28 percent
|19
|Attack/Unique Attack DMG cap +29 percent
|20
|Attack/Unique Attack DMG cap +30 percent
|
|21
|Attack/Unique Attack DMG cap +31 percent
|22
|Attack/Unique Attack DMG cap +32 percent
|23
|Attack/Unique Attack DMG cap +33 percent
|24
|Attack/Unique Attack DMG cap +34 percent
|25
|Attack/Unique Attack DMG cap +35 percent
|26
|Attack/Unique Attack DMG cap +36 percent
|27
|Attack/Unique Attack DMG cap +37 percent
|28
|Attack/Unique Attack DMG cap +38 percent
|29
|Attack/Unique Attack DMG cap +39 percent
|30
|Attack/Unique Attack DMG cap +40 percent
SBA gauge gain +30 percent to all allies upon activating your SBA
Beta trait details
The Beta trait also starts at level 11 and caps at 30, so you’ll need two Beta+ Sigils at level 15 to max out this trait on a character. Beta offers a significant bonus at level 30, similar to Alpha. Here’s what Beta does and its effects breakdown by level:
Effect: Boosts damage cap of skills. Shortens your skill cooldowns upon activating your SBA when this trait is at max level.
|Beta Trait level
|Effect
|11
|Skill DMG Cap +23 percent
|12
|Skill DMG Cap +26 percent
|13
|Skill DMG Cap +29 percent
|14
|Skill DMG Cap +32 percent
|15
|Skill DMG Cap +35 percent
|16
|Skill DMG Cap +36 percent
|17
|Skill DMG Cap +37 percent
|18
|Skill DMG Cap +38 percent
|19
|Skill DMG Cap +39 percent
|20
|Skill DMG Cap +40 percent
|
|21
|Skill DMG Cap +41 percent
|22
|Skill DMG Cap +42 percent
|23
|Skill DMG Cap +43 percent
|24
|Skill DMG Cap +44 percent
|25
|Skill DMG Cap +45 percent
|26
|Skill DMG Cap +46 percent
|27
|Skill DMG Cap +47 percent
|28
|Skill DMG Cap +48 percent
|29
|Skill DMG Cap +49 percent
|30
|Skill DMG Cap +50 percent
Shortens skill cooldowns by 10 percent upon activating your SBA
Gamma trait details
Gamma keeps up with Alpha and Beta, having a level range from 11 to 30. You need at least two Gamma+ Sigils at level 15 to get Gamma’s full power. At level 30, Gamma also has a unique bonus as strong as its counterparts. Unlike the other two, Gamma’s damage cap boost applies to all types of damage. Here are Gamma’s effects as it levels:
Effect: Boosts damage cap (any damage source.) Generates a protective barrier upon activating your SBA when this trait is at max level.
|Gamma Trait level
|Effect
|11
|DMG Cap +11 percent
|12
|DMG Cap +12 percent
|13
|DMG Cap +13 percent
|14
|DMG Cap +14 percent
|15
|DMG Cap +15 percent
|16
|DMG Cap +16 percent
|17
|DMG Cap +17 percent
|18
|DMG Cap +18 percent
|19
|DMG Cap +19 percent
|20
|DMG Cap +20 percent
|
|21
|DMG Cap +21 percent
|22
|DMG Cap +22 percent
|23
|DMG Cap +23 percent
|24
|DMG Cap +24 percent
|25
|DMG Cap +25 percent
|26
|DMG Cap +26 percent
|27
|DMG Cap +27 percent
|28
|DMG Cap +28 percent
|29
|DMG Cap +29 percent
|30
|DMG Cap +30 percent
Gain a shield effect that nullifies up to 50,000 damage upon activating your SBA