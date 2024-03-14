The new Granblue Fantasy: Relink update, 1.1.0, introduced Sigils Alpha, Beta, and Gamma alongside the Lucillius boss quest. These Sigils are powerful enough to become essential in deep endgame builds and party compositions. Here’s the way to get them.

How to unlock every new Sigil in Granblue Fantasy Relink 1.1.0 update

It’s time to farm Lucillius. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Developer Cygames introduced Alpha+, Beta+, and Gamma+ Sigils with Relink update 1.1.0. These new Sigils offer their new corresponding traits as a base, with an added Damage Cap secondary trait. They’re Legendary Sigils, starting at level 11, and can be upgraded to 15 at the Blacksmith using Treasures or Azurite’s Splendor.

To get them, defeat Lucillius in The Final Vision quest. After that, you can buy them at Siero’s Knickknack Shack under Treasure Trade. Each Sigil costs five Tears of the Apocalypse and 10 Dark Residue, exclusive drops from Lucillius. So, to get these Sigils, you’ll need to farm Lucillius multiple times for the required treasures. From my experience, defeating him once gave me three Tears of the Apocalypse and 10 Dark Residues. You’ll need to beat him at least twice to craft one Sigil. Here’s a breakdown of how the new traits work.

Alpha trait details

The Alpha trait starts at level 11 and goes up to 30, meaning you’ll need two Alpha+ Sigils at level 15 to hit this trait’s level cap on a character. It’s worth aiming for because, at level 30, Alpha gives a special bonus. Here’s what Alpha does, based on its level:

Effect: Boosts damage cap of normal attacks (Attacks and Unique Attacks.) Activating an SBA with his sigil equipped boosts SBA gauge gain for all allies when this trait is at max level.

Alpha Trait level Effect 11 Attack/Unique Attack DMG cap +17 percent 12 Attack/Unique Attack DMG cap +19 percent 13 Attack/Unique Attack DMG cap +21percent 14 Attack/Unique Attack DMG cap +22percent 15 Attack/Unique Attack DMG cap +25 percent 16 Attack/Unique Attack DMG cap +26 percent 17 Attack/Unique Attack DMG cap +27 percent 18 Attack/Unique Attack DMG cap +28 percent 19 Attack/Unique Attack DMG cap +29 percent 20 Attack/Unique Attack DMG cap +30 percent 21 Attack/Unique Attack DMG cap +31 percent 22 Attack/Unique Attack DMG cap +32 percent 23 Attack/Unique Attack DMG cap +33 percent 24 Attack/Unique Attack DMG cap +34 percent 25 Attack/Unique Attack DMG cap +35 percent 26 Attack/Unique Attack DMG cap +36 percent 27 Attack/Unique Attack DMG cap +37 percent 28 Attack/Unique Attack DMG cap +38 percent 29 Attack/Unique Attack DMG cap +39 percent 30 Attack/Unique Attack DMG cap +40 percent

SBA gauge gain +30 percent to all allies upon activating your SBA

Beta trait details

The Beta trait also starts at level 11 and caps at 30, so you’ll need two Beta+ Sigils at level 15 to max out this trait on a character. Beta offers a significant bonus at level 30, similar to Alpha. Here’s what Beta does and its effects breakdown by level:

Effect: Boosts damage cap of skills. Shortens your skill cooldowns upon activating your SBA when this trait is at max level.

Beta Trait level Effect 11 Skill DMG Cap +23 percent 12 Skill DMG Cap +26 percent 13 Skill DMG Cap +29 percent 14 Skill DMG Cap +32 percent 15 Skill DMG Cap +35 percent 16 Skill DMG Cap +36 percent 17 Skill DMG Cap +37 percent 18 Skill DMG Cap +38 percent 19 Skill DMG Cap +39 percent 20 Skill DMG Cap +40 percent 21 Skill DMG Cap +41 percent 22 Skill DMG Cap +42 percent 23 Skill DMG Cap +43 percent 24 Skill DMG Cap +44 percent 25 Skill DMG Cap +45 percent 26 Skill DMG Cap +46 percent 27 Skill DMG Cap +47 percent 28 Skill DMG Cap +48 percent 29 Skill DMG Cap +49 percent 30 Skill DMG Cap +50 percent

Shortens skill cooldowns by 10 percent upon activating your SBA

Gamma trait details

Gamma keeps up with Alpha and Beta, having a level range from 11 to 30. You need at least two Gamma+ Sigils at level 15 to get Gamma’s full power. At level 30, Gamma also has a unique bonus as strong as its counterparts. Unlike the other two, Gamma’s damage cap boost applies to all types of damage. Here are Gamma’s effects as it levels:

Effect: Boosts damage cap (any damage source.) Generates a protective barrier upon activating your SBA when this trait is at max level.

Gamma Trait level Effect 11 DMG Cap +11 percent 12 DMG Cap +12 percent 13 DMG Cap +13 percent 14 DMG Cap +14 percent 15 DMG Cap +15 percent 16 DMG Cap +16 percent 17 DMG Cap +17 percent 18 DMG Cap +18 percent 19 DMG Cap +19 percent 20 DMG Cap +20 percent 21 DMG Cap +21 percent 22 DMG Cap +22 percent 23 DMG Cap +23 percent 24 DMG Cap +24 percent 25 DMG Cap +25 percent 26 DMG Cap +26 percent 27 DMG Cap +27 percent 28 DMG Cap +28 percent 29 DMG Cap +29 percent 30 DMG Cap +30 percent

Gain a shield effect that nullifies up to 50,000 damage upon activating your SBA

