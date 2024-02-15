How to get and farm Azurite’s Splendor in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Azurite’s Splendor is an extremely rare item in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. It allows you to upgrade any Sigil to max level at the Blacksmith using just one Azurite’s Splendor, bypassing the extensive list of Treasures usually required for a single upgrade. It’s arguably the best crafting component in the game.

Recommended Videos

Best way to farm Azurite’s Splendor in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Amazing loot. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Azurite’s Splendor only drops from Prismatic Slimes, which are rare monsters found on certain Survival maps with Slime spawns. The most effective method to farm them is by playing the Maniac quest “Slimepede” and killing as many Slimes as possible, in hopes that one will be a Prismatic Slime. If you do find one, it will drop up to five Azurite’s Splendors at once.

However, finding Prismatic Slimes is quite challenging. I’ve only encountered three or four during roughly 10 to 12 hours of farming in Slimepede, a rate that seems consistent with what other players have reported online. The spawn of Prismatic Slimes is random, so while you might go several hours without seeing any, you could also get lucky and find two or three in just an hour. Currently, there’s no known method to increase the chances of a Prismatic Slime appearing, other than killing more Slimes in each quest run.

In more bad news, farming Azurite’s Splendors directly from Prismatic Slimes is probably your best bet, as they don’t drop from any quest. The only other option is trading 30 Gold Dahlia Badges for one Azurite’s Splendor at Siero’s Knickknack Shack, but farming Gold Dahlia Badges is a much slower process than hunting for a Prismatic Slime.

I suggest saving Azurite’s Splendor farming for the last part of your character’s optimization journey. It’s important to first secure the game’s best Sigils, ensuring you use this highly valuable item on enhancements that truly matter, rather than on temporary placeholders. So, make sure to understand Sigils and the best character builds in the game before you start farming and using this item.

How to use Azurite’s Splendor

To use Azurite’s Splendor, go to the Blacksmith and select the option to Upgrade Sigils. Then, choose the Sigil you want to upgrade. You’ll see an orange box right on top of the ingredient list with the prompt Use Azurite’s Splendor. Click the button next to the prompt and the full ingredient list will be gone, being replaced only by the item. Then, confirm the upgrade, and the Sigil will be boosted to maximum level regardless of its current level.