How to find Prismatic Slime in Granblue Fantasy Relink

This super rare spawn will give you even rarer loot.
Bhernardo Viana
Published: Feb 7, 2024 01:52 pm
A screenshot of the Prismatic Slime in Lyria's Journal.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Angra Manyu and Bahamut Versa are strong in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, but Prismatic Slime is the rarest monster. It randomly appears in few quests but offers unparalleled rewards. Here are tips to boost your chances of finding a Prismatic Slime.

Quests to find Prismatic Slime in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

A screenshot of Granblue Fantasy: Relink showing the Assault Formation quest.
It’s actually an easy quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
To find a Prismatic Slime in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, focus on the high-level Survival quests Slimepede, on Maniac, and Assault Formation, on Extreme. These short, four-minute quests involve defeating lots of enemies. The key is they always spawn Kingslimes, which might change into Prismatic Slimes.

In quests with Slimes, the jar-like creatures, there are bigger ones called Silver and Gold Kingslimes, which can instead randomly be a Prismatic Slime. In Assault Formation, Kingslimes appear in front of the center 20mm Ether Autocannon. In Slimepede, they’re in the room’s center. When Vyrn says “Look at the size of that Goo-lossus,” it means one of these Kingslimes, and potentially a Prismatic Slime, has spawned in those areas.

Kingslimes and Prismatic Slimes look just like regular Slimes until you attack them, when they show their true form. So, when you’re looking for Prismatic Slimes, make sure to hit every Slime in the central areas of these quests. Prismatic Slimes are rainbow-colored once they appear. Act fast to defeat them, as they’ll run away and vanish if you don’t kill them quickly.

The rate at which Prismatic Slimes spawn isn’t clear. In my experience, I found three of them in about 60 AFK runs of Assault Formation. Surprisingly, you can even AFK farm Prismatic Slimes by leaving Full Assist Mode on.

All Prismatic Slime rewards

A screenshot of the rewards screen of a quest where Prismatic Slime spawned.
Amazing loot. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Prismatic Slimes drop valuable and exclusive rewards, such as:

  • 10,000 Mastery Points
  • 100 to 500 Knickknack Vouchers for Sigil Transmutation
  • 30 to 50 Fortitude Crystals (L) for weapon upgrading
  • Three Azurite’s Splendors for maxing out Sigil levels
  • Two Damascus Ingots for uncapping weapon levels instantly.
