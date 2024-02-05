How to farm Fortitude Crystals in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

In Granblue Fantasy: Relink, if you need to level up your weapons quickly, you’ll want to collect Fortitude Crystals. They might seem hard to find, but there are some fast and simple quests on the Quest Board where you can get lots of them. Here are our recommendations.

Best quests to farm Fortitude Crystals in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

To gather Fortitude Crystals in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, it’s best to take on the highest difficulty Horde, Defend, or Conquest missions you can. These missions are quick, filled with enemies, and often give more Drop Items, including Crystals, than other quests. Plus, they’re usually easier than Boss quests. Just make sure the quest lists Crystals as Rewards or Drop Items. Some quests at various levels are:

Sweep the Volcano at Normal difficulty

Unthinning the Troops at Hard difficulty

Absolutely no Trespassers! at Very Hard difficulty

Great Goblins of Fire at Extreme difficulty

In the screenshot, you can see the rewards from the Extreme quest Great Goblins of Fire. It took about five minutes to finish with an S rank, yielding three Fortitude Crystal (L), 24 Fortitude Crystal (M), and 20 Fortitude Crystal (S), plus extra crystals from the first clear.

Generally, the tougher the quest, the bigger and more numerous the Crystals. So, farm Fortitude Crystals only when needed. Otherwise, it’s better to move through the Quest Board and unlock harder quests for more Crystals. For instance, just doing quests marked with the red icon with crossed swords gave me plenty of Crystals to upgrade three weapons in my party to level 100, which has been enough to play at Expert difficulty.

If you’re not sure which weapon to level up first in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, go for Ascension Weapons. They’re really strong and useful for a big part of the game, right up until you get Terminus Weapons. If you don’t have Ascension Weapons yet, don’t stress about using Fortitude Crystals too carefully. Once you get to the tougher Maniac and Proud levels, you’ll be able to get plenty of big crystals. These will probably be the easiest materials to find for upgrading your gear.