How to AFK Farm in Granblue Fantasy Relink

AFK farming is a handy trick to skip the boring part of Granblue Fantasy: Relink and collect rewards like Rupies, Mastery Points, voucher materials, and level up your characters without actively playing. Let’s go over how to set it up and get it started.

Full AFK farming setup for Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Turn on Full Assist Mode. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

First, unlock Expert missions. Activate Full Assist Mode in the Game Options from the Main Menu. Pick the Assault Formation! quest at the Quest Counter, and use a Closed squad. Finish the mission once, without AFK. On the rewards screen, hit Repeat Quest. Fix your analog stick forward with tape. Go touch grass. Swap your loot for good items when you return.

Before jumping into AFK farming in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, I recommend you wait until you unlock Maniac difficulty. Before that, you don’t really need to farm much or power level your characters beyond what you get from regular Quest Counter quests and Side Quests. So, if you haven’t reached Maniac yet, just keep playing as usual for now.

Once you’re ready to start AFK farming, the first step is to activate Full Assist mode in the game settings. This lets the AI take over, handling your character’s moves, dodges, and blocks. To turn it on, go to the Main Menu, then to Game Options > Gameplay > Assist Mode, and choose Full Assist mode. Save your changes and return to the game.

Now, go to the quest counter and pick the quest you want to farm. If you’re on Extreme or a higher difficulty and want a bit of everything, try the Survival quest “Assault Formation!” on Extreme. It’s quick, not too hard, and offers a range of useful items. Set up a Closed party and start the quest.

Once the mission begins, just push your analog stick forward to keep your character moving. Full Assist Mode will take over, fighting enemies for you. Keep moving forward until you get up the stairs to the main deck. Then, just wait there until the quest finishes. But don’t walk away from the game yet.

On the rewards screen, when you see what you’ve earned, look at the bottom left of the screen. There’s a button for Repeat Quest. Press it, and the game will keep replaying the quest after each completion. Make sure your controller’s analog stick is set to keep your character moving forward continuously. You can use tape to hold it in place. Now, your setup is ready, and you can step away to go AFK.

While you’re not there, your character will keep moving and attacking automatically, and your AI teammates will help defeat the enemies. This means you’ll keep earning rewards. The quest will restart by itself each time it ends. When you return, you’ll find all the rewards you collected during your AFK farming session.

From AFK farming this quest for around an hour and a half, I managed to level up four characters from around level 80 to 100, gather materials for nearly 1,000 Knickknack Vouchers, and earn about 4,000 Mastery Points.

What to do with your AFK loot

Once you’re back, do the following with the loot you got:

Trade Machine Units and High-Grade Scrap for Knickknack Vouchers at Siero’s Shop.

Sell Glittercrystals at the Blacksmith.

Save Supreme Merits for Blacksmith crafts and upgrades.

Save other materials for Treasure Trades and Side Quests.

If you’re looking to farm a specific material, like Fortitude Shards, you can also use this method on a quest that drops them instead. However, it’s nearly impossible to AFK farm Maniac and Proud quests since Full Assist Mode is not available in these modes.