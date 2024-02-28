Granblue Fantasy: Relink character tier list

Granblue Fantasy Relink has a wide roster of playable characters, and it’s tough to decide on a clear hierarchy.

Recommended Videos

Every character is viable, so you should play your favorites by all means. Having said that, certain characters that are more viable than the rest. You can find out how all the characters compare to each other in our Granblue Fantasy Relink tier list below.

All characters in Granblue Fantasy Relink: tier list

The winners, the losers, and everything in between. Image via Tiermaker.com

S Tier

Charlotta

Don’t let her harmless looks fool you. Image via Cygames

In Granblue Fantasy Relink, Charlotta truly shines as a top-notch damage dealer, standing out with her exceptional survivability. Her skills bring a blend of invincibility and a debuff that chips away at enemies’ defense. What sets her apart is her finesse in countering attacks with precision, weaving through combos effortlessly. Charlotta becomes a go-to choice for players who crave both potent damage and a sturdy defense in the heat of combat.

Zeta

Damage, support, aerial maneuvering; she’s got it all. Image via Cygames

Zeta stands out as an exceptional fire-element damage dealer, offering more than just raw power. Her utility extends to team support with attack down and attack up skills. What truly sets her apart is her impressive aerial prowess, especially if you can maintain her loop combo. This airborne agility allows her to evade ground-based attacks and efficiently engage smaller foes. Additionally, her supplementary damage buff allows her to deal damage beyond the cap.

Lancelot

Effortlessly strong. Image via Cygames

Lancelot shines as a crowd control specialist with his ice abilities, but what truly sets him apart is his exceptional burst, able to unleash an astonishing amount of damage in a short time. Adding to his effectiveness are two impressive self-buffs, while his mirror image not only enhances his survivability but also supplements his damage output. This means each swift strike from Lancelot can break the damage cap before he breaks a sweat.

Id

The best of, well, all worlds. Image via Cygames

Id stands out as a versatile DPS character with a combat style that seamlessly blends offense, defense, and support skills. His unique ability to transition between Human and Dragon forms adds a layer of adaptability to his arsenal. In Human form, Id showcases swift and dynamic sword attacks, providing a fast-paced offensive approach. On the other hand, his Dragon form unleashes substantial damage, offering both offensive firepower and team protection.

A Tier

Gran/Djeeta

Good ol’ reliable. Image via Cygames A safe and powerful option. Image via Cygames

Gran and Djeeta embody the essence of versatility, excelling as jack-of-all-trades characters. Their skillset lets them not only inflict significant damage but also offer extensive team support through healing, buffs, and debuffs, along with damage mitigation, with players even touting them as the best healers in the game. One drawback with Gran and Djeeta lies in the need to increase their Arts level to fully unlock the potential of their skills. This entails landing combos on enemies, presenting a challenge in late-game scenarios where bosses tend to be quite evasive.

Narmaya

A unique offensive bombshell. Image via Cygames

Narmaya, with her intricate swordplay techniques, stands as a versatile and beloved force on the battlefield. Her prowess is showcased through the nuanced mechanics of her Dawnfly mode, where she delivers deliberate, high-damage hits at a more measured pace. Transitioning to her Freeflutter stance, she emphasizes swift and intricate combos. Mastering her playstyle can be a challenge due to its intricacies, distinguishing her from more straightforward characters.

Ferry

A little micromanagement can’t stop this girl from shining. Image via Cygames

Ferry’s summons can deal damage even when the team can’t attack a boss while also providing buffs for her and the team. She can deal significant damage from a safe distance using her whip and self-buffs with supplementary damage, with the only limitation being that you constantly need to manage her summons.

Siegfried

He has his cons, but his pros outweigh them heavily. Image via Cygames

Siegfried excels as a damage mitigator, offering party-wide drain and debuff resistance. Additionally, he provides a defense buff for the entire party and a general defense reduction on enemies, enabling increased damage output while sustaining through HP drain. But, his slightly slow attack speed and need for precise button presses to maximize damage may pose challenges in scenarios with fast-paced boss mechanics.

Yodarha

This little guy is as formidable as he is chuckleworthy. Image via Cygames

Yodarha has two swords that give him fast attacks and combos. Notably, he can also quickly deal damage and escape if he’s in danger thanks to his speed. Yodarha also has an invincibility window between his attacks that allows players to keep dealing damage. To achieve this, he must have his Triple Shroud marks filled out by completing combo finishers, which could be hard to do in certain boss battles.

Rackam

An offensive phenom at far ranges. Image via Cygames

Rackam stands out for his remarkable offensive capabilities, positioning him as one of the game’s top-tier attackers. His unique combat style focuses on ranged attacks so he can engage enemies from a distance. This not only ensures his safety from direct assault but also allows him to effectively control the battlefield, providing support to allies while inflicting substantial damage to enemies.

B Tier

Just good enough. Image via Cygames

Cagliostro

Katalina

Eugen

Rosetta

Percival

Vane

Characters in the B Tier are definitely viable, but generally come with heavy opportunity costs. The question arises: Why would you use these characters when there’s a better alternative in the higher tiers?

That said, there are also characters in this tier who fulfill unique roles, like the irreplaceable support pick Cagliostro, and even the rest possess specific niches that save them from falling into C Tier.

C Tier

You’ve got better options. Image via Cygames

Vaseraga

Ghandagoza

Io

Characters in the C Tier aren’t terrible—they’re just tough to pilot. While they may have potential, it takes great skill and patience with these three characters to achieve the same level of effectiveness that characters in higher tiers pull off effortlessly. Use the C Tier characters at your own risk—or if they’re simply your favorites.