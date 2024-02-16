Category:
Granblue Fantasy

All Granblue Fantasy Relink bosses

The boss list is extensive, and some are exclusive to Maniac and Proud quests.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Feb 16, 2024 09:17 am
A split screen image showing Nazarbonju, Proto Bahamut, and Gallanza in Granblue Fantasy Relink
Screenshots and remix by Dot Esports.

The most exciting and significant part of your Granblue Fantasy: Relink adventure involves battling huge bosses, each with its own unique attacks, mechanics, and rewards. While some intimidating bosses become easier as you grow stronger, others are always a threat. Here’s a list of every boss you can find.

Full list of Granblue Fantasy: Relink bosses

Granblue Fantasy: Relink features 33 unique bosses across 76 Boss quests, excluding the Main Story episodes where many first appear. I’m listing the bosses based on the Foes tab in each quest and the names provided there. This approach groups bosses with different names but very similar mechanics together, such as Tayu’itar and Tayu’itar MKII, while treating Nihila bosses as distinct due to their significantly different mechanics from their regular versions.

Most bosses show up across all three skyfarer grades, but a few are only found in the game’s toughest challenges, the Proud Quests. Here’s a list of all the bosses in Granblue Fantasy: Relink and the quests where you encounter them:

BossQuests
QuakadileWorried About Papa (Easy)
Protect the Rep (Hard)
Rumble in the Desert (Maniac)
I See a Chromatic Vision (Maniac)
Trade Barriers (Proud)
Goblin WarriorDefeat—*wheeze*—Goblin Boss (Easy)
Delts of Our Lives (Hard)
Death, Taxes, and Goblins (Maniac)
Revenge of the Hordes (Maniac)
For a Freer Folca (Proud)
NazarbonjuEye Have a Problem (Easy)
Looming Tower, Leering Eye (Hard)
Icy Eye on the Holy Prize (Maniac)
Serenity Upon the Mount (Maniac)
Worst Vacation Ever (Proud)
GriffinOnly You Can Prevent Forest Flyers (Easy)
Drumsticks au Griffin (Hard)
A New Breed (Maniac)
Roost and Reign (Maniac)
For a Freer Folca (Proud)
FurycaneSaga Grande: The Beginning (Normal)
License to Thrill (Extreme)
The Saga Continues: Wind (Maniac)
Rock GolemGolemology 101: Desert Golems (Normal)
Golemology 102: Volcanic Golems (Very Hard)
Golemology 103: Forest Golems (Maniac)
Boss Done Wants It Did (Maniac)
Trade Barriers (Proud)
GeraseneI See a Bloody Vision (Normal)
I See a Deathly Vision (Very Hard)
I See a Grim Vision (Maniac)
Worst Vacation Ever (Proud)
ManagarmrThe Saga Continues: Ice (Normal)
Saga Illustrated: The Beginning (Extreme)
Saga Illustrated: Crystal (Maniac)
Vulkan BollaThe Saga Continues: Fire (Normal)
Saga Illustrated: Inferno (Extreme)
Saga Illustrated: Hellfire (Maniac)
BlizzadileHide and Chic (Hard)
Armor Is Best Served Cold (Maniac)
I See a Chromatic Vision (Maniac)
Banquet of Ice and Corpses (Proud)
Ancient DragonWing of Antiquity (Hard)
Melting Pot of Hostility (Proud)
ScarmiglioneA Bone to Peak (Very Hard)
Throw a Smith a Bone (Maniac)
Banquet of Ice and Corpses (Proud)
Tayu’itarNo One Likes Leftovers (Very Hard)
Hope in the Machine (Maniac)
Know your Enemy (Maniac)
InfernadileThe Next Hot Topic (Very Hard)
A Heated Rivalry (Maniac)
I See a Chromatic Vision (Maniac)
Melting Pot of Hostility (Proud)
GallanzaGeneral Investigation: Gallanza (Extreme)
The Saga Continues: Silver (Maniac)
The Wolf and the Veil (Proud)
MaglielleGeneral Investigation: Maglielle (Extreme)
Saga Illustrated: Veil (Maniac)
The Wolf and the Veil (Proud)
ExcavallionLearning from the Past (Extreme)
The saga Continues: Earth (Maniac)
IdGeneral Investigation: Id (Extreme)
Id Bears Repeating (Maniac)
Vrazarek FirewyrmWings of Conflagration (Extreme)
Blazing Trial (Proud)
A Quest of Fire and Earth (Proud)
Corvell EarthwyrmWings of Upheaval (Extreme)
Grounded Trial (Proud)
A Quest of Fire and Earth (Proud)
Elusious WindwyrmWings of the Storm (Extreme)
Stormy Trial (Proud)
A Quest of Frost and Storm (Proud)
Wilinus IcewyrmWings of Rime (Extreme)
Frigid Trial (Proud)
A Quest of Frost and Storm (Proud)
Angra MainyuTo Know the Unknowable (Extreme)
Saga Grande: Happily Ever After (Maniac)
Bahamut VersaThe Final Report (Proud)
Furycane NihilaCalamity Incarnate (Proud)
Managarmr NihilaAs Fierce as the Silver Wolf (Proud)
Vulkan Bolla NihilaMemories of Fire (Proud)
Radis WhitewyrmThunderbolts and Lightning (Proud)
Evyl BlackwyrmInto the Abyss (Proud)
Pyet-AThe Automagod Strikes Back (Proud)
Proto BahamutThe Tale of Bahamut’s Rage (Proud)
Author

Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now grinding to Proud quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.