All Granblue Fantasy Relink bosses

The most exciting and significant part of your Granblue Fantasy: Relink adventure involves battling huge bosses, each with its own unique attacks, mechanics, and rewards. While some intimidating bosses become easier as you grow stronger, others are always a threat. Here’s a list of every boss you can find.

Full list of Granblue Fantasy: Relink bosses

Granblue Fantasy: Relink features 33 unique bosses across 76 Boss quests, excluding the Main Story episodes where many first appear. I’m listing the bosses based on the Foes tab in each quest and the names provided there. This approach groups bosses with different names but very similar mechanics together, such as Tayu’itar and Tayu’itar MKII, while treating Nihila bosses as distinct due to their significantly different mechanics from their regular versions.

Most bosses show up across all three skyfarer grades, but a few are only found in the game’s toughest challenges, the Proud Quests. Here’s a list of all the bosses in Granblue Fantasy: Relink and the quests where you encounter them: