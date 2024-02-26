Best AI party in Granblue Fantasy Relink

In Granblue Fantasy: Relink, it’s important to have a strong AI team so you can do quests on your own. The best AI team is made up of characters who can deal a lot of damage and support well, but also ones the computer can use effectively. Here’s the list.

Best AI characters to party up with in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

The best trio you can have. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best three characters to have in your Granblue Fantasy: Relink AI team are Cagliostro, Rosetta, and Percival. They stand out as the best AI picks. Cagliostro shines as the ultimate support with her ability to revive with Rhizomata and give buffs to attack, defense, and critical rate with Phantasmagoria. She also brings strong stun capabilities and damage. Rosetta’s roses boost her AI damage a lot since they keep attacking no matter what she’s doing. Percival brings powerful charged attacks with Schlacht, great buffs for the team, and a useful Petrified debuff with X-Seele.

For fights against fast-moving enemies or when you need to extend bosses damage windows, consider swapping one of them for Eugen. His Paralysis skill can be especially handy in those scenarios. Here’s what skills work best for each of these characters:

Cagliostro: Pain Train, Phantasmagoria, Rhizomata, Reinforce.

Rosetta: Bouquet, Rose Tycoon, Spiral Rose, Lost Love.

Percival: Zerreissen, Macht, X-Seele, Flammensmarch

Eugen: Sumrak, Healing Bullet, Disruptor, Paralyzing Bullet.

The best type of character for you to control with this team is one that deals heavy damage, because the team’s support boosts your damage and makes it easier to hit enemies. I like using Lancelot and Charlotta, but Narmaya and Zeta are also good choices.

You should use the best sigils you have. Early in the game, focus on sigils that increase your attack, like those for Attack, Tyranny, Stamina, and Critical Hit Rate. Later on in the endgame, add Damage Cap sigils to help your team deal more damage while trying to include Autorevive and Guts somewhere, as in Wrightstones. Sigils that let you use your skills more often, like Quick Cooldown and Cascade, are also good to have.