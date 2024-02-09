Best Cagliostro build in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

The best way to build Cagliostro in Granblue Fantasy: Relink is as a defensive supporter. What makes her stand apart from other support characters like Gran and Djeeta is that she has an amazing party-wide offensive buff to greatly increase your damage output. Here’s the best way to run Cagliostro.

Recommended Videos

Best Cagliostro support and buff build in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Your allies will rely on you. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Weapon:

Start with Dream Atlas for the extra Stun power, which is always good for a support character. Once you unlock Extreme mode, switch to Transmigration Tome, Cagliostro’s Ascension Weapon. Its Attack boost and amazing base stats make Cagliostro stronger.

Main Sigils:

Quick Cooldown : Lowers skill cooldowns, increasing skill use.

: Lowers skill cooldowns, increasing skill use. Cascade : Further reduces cooldowns as you keep hitting.

: Further reduces cooldowns as you keep hitting. Improved Healing: Enhances her healing throughout the game.

Conditional Sigils:

Attack Power : Boosts her DPS.

: Boosts her DPS. Stun Power : Helps with breaking Boss’ bars.

: Helps with breaking Boss’ bars. Injury to Insult: Uses her debuff skills to increase damage.

Skills:

Phantasmagoria : A must-have buff for any support setup.

: A must-have buff for any support setup. Mehen : Lowers bosses’ Attack for better disruption.

: Lowers bosses’ Attack for better disruption. Rhizomata : Revives allies, saving the critical bar.

: Revives allies, saving the critical bar. Reinforce: Provides healing to help allies.

Wrightstones:

Dread Wrightstone : Adds more Stun Power against bosses.

: Adds more Stun Power against bosses. Fortification Wrightstone : Boosts survivability if needed.

: Boosts survivability if needed. Desired secondary traits: Potion Hoarder, Autorevive, Guts, Cascade for better defense and utility.

Masteries:

Focus on maxing out, starting with Defensive paths for better survivability and support effectiveness.

Every Cagliostro build should include Phantasmagoria in its skill list. This buff improves Attack, Defense, and critical hit rate for the whole team, no matter where they are, making everyone hit harder and last longer with just a button press. No other skill offers so much. Besides Phantasmagoria, I prefer using Mehen to lower bosses’ Attack, Disruption to remove their buffs, and Reinforce for healing teammates now and then. However, there’s a good argument for using Rhizomata for quick revives instead of Disruption, especially against bosses that don’t use buffs, if keeping your team out of Critical state is a priority. You can also replace it with Pain Train for extra damage and extra mobility.

For her Sigils, Cagliostro needs ones that let her use her strong skills as often as possible. With her fast normal attack speed, she gets a lot from Cascade, which lowers her skill cooldowns with each hit. Quick Cooldown Sigils are also great for making her abilities ready faster.

Besides these, Cagliostro can use some offensive Sigils that fit her style, like Injury to Insult, Stun Power, and basic Attack increases. As you move further in the game, you might also need to include a few Damage Cap Sigils.

For her weapon, the best choice is her Ascension weapon, the Transmigration Tome, especially if you start awakening it. When it comes to Wrightstones to imbue in it, I suggest choosing either Dread Wrightstones for more Stun or Fortification for extra survivability. After all, you can’t help your team if you’re knocked out. The best sub-traits for these Wrightstones would be Defensive ones like Autorevive, Potion Hoarder, and Guts. You might also want to add a few more levels of Cascade or Quick Cooldown to enhance them further.