Creating a strong AI team in Granblue Fantasy: Relink is key for both the main story and the endgame. In the campaign, they help you defeat tough bosses quickly. In the endgame, they’re crucial for helping you farm key items to make the rest of your team better.

The Relink AI characters tier list below is based on my own experience after playing the game for over 200 hours and a detailed fan-made chart that rates every AI character’s performance against bosses and Sir Barrold, the training dummy on the Grandcypher. While the chart is well-made, my gameplay showed me that some characters shouldn’t be ranked as high or low as they are on the list due to how their performance vary depending on the boss. This tier list focuses only on how characters perform when the computer controls them, not when a player does. So, you might find strong characters ranked lower because their AI doesn’t work well, and other characters not often picked for online play ranked higher because they make great AI teammates. Here’s the list.

Full Granblue Fantasy: Relink AI characters tier list

Tier Tier meaning Characters S Amazing utility and great damage against bosses. The best choices in almost every quest. Cagliostro, Percival, Rosetta. A Amazing damage or utility, but lacking slightly in AI behavior or synergies with other characters. Eugen, Id, Lancelot, Katalina, Captain (Gran/Djeeta), Siegfried. B Provide decent utility and damage, but AI can’t play them optimally. Charlotta, Ferry, Narmaya, Zeta. C Low utility or require specific mechanics that AI can’t handle well. Ghandagoza, Io, Rackam, Vane, Vaseraga, Yodarha

Tier S

Cagliostro is one of the best characters in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Cagliostro stands out for her high damage moves, like Pain Train and various combos. As an AI, her key strength lies in Phantasmagoria, boosting the attack, defense, and critical hit rates for the whole team. This makes her a top support AI. Recommended skills: Pain Train, Phantasmagoria, Rhizomata, Reinforce. Once you have Potion Hoarder at level 15, replace Reinforce for Alexandria for extra damage or Mehen for an attack debuff..

stands out for her high damage moves, like Pain Train and various combos. As an AI, her key strength lies in Phantasmagoria, boosting the attack, defense, and critical hit rates for the whole team. This makes her a top support AI. Percival excels at stunning enemies with Macht and supports the team with Flammensmarsch, along with debuffing enemies with Petrified from X-Seele and Burn from Zerreissen. He’s always doing something helpful. Recommended skills: Zerreissen, Macht, X-Seele, Flammensmarch (can be replaced with Roter Wirbel once damage cap is reached).

excels at stunning enemies with Macht and supports the team with Flammensmarsch, along with debuffing enemies with Petrified from X-Seele and Burn from Zerreissen. He’s always doing something helpful. Rosetta uses her roses to attack enemies within range, boosting her damage as an AI since the roses attack no matter what she does. Her natural combos also buff the team, increasing her overall value. Recommended skills: Bouquet, Rose Tycoon, Spiral Rose, Lost Love. Against near-static enemies, Rose Barrier may fit in.

uses her roses to attack enemies within range, boosting her damage as an AI since the roses attack no matter what she does. Her natural combos also buff the team, increasing her overall value.

Tier A

High damage skills and Glaciate are huge help. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Eugen just missed the S rank because he sometimes acts weirdly against enemies despite being a ranged character. However, he’s great at paralyzing foes and stunning them with regular attacks. Plus, his aim with AI is essentially an aimbot, so he hardly ever misses his shots. He’s really useful. Recommended skills: Sumrak, Healing Bullet, Paralyzing Bullet. If you have enough healing on your team, you can replace Healing Bullet with Venom Grande or Detonator.

just missed the S rank because he sometimes acts weirdly against enemies despite being a ranged character. However, he’s great at paralyzing foes and stunning them with regular attacks. Plus, his aim with AI is essentially an aimbot, so he hardly ever misses his shots. He’s really useful. Id might act a bit strange sometimes, making him get to critical condition more than other characters. But he’s still a top damage dealer as an AI teammate. He’s one of the few characters you’d use more for damage than for buffs and support. Recommended skills: Ragnarok Form, Scourge, Unbound, Never Enough

might act a bit strange sometimes, making him get to critical condition more than other characters. But he’s still a top damage dealer as an AI teammate. He’s one of the few characters you’d use more for damage than for buffs and support. Lancelot often breaks his normal attack chains, but his skill Glaciate from Kaltzwinger is so good it moves him up a tier, especially in tough quests where you want to make damage windows last to skip phases. His skill damage is pretty decent, too. Recommended skills: Kaltzwinger , Southern Cross, Blauer Dolch, Blade Impulse.

often breaks his normal attack chains, but his skill Glaciate from Kaltzwinger is so good it moves him up a tier, especially in tough quests where you want to make damage windows last to skip phases. His skill damage is pretty decent, too. Katalina has a team-wide Invincibility skill, Light Wall, that can be a bit unpredictable with AI, but she’s still great for her utility with Glaciate from Sacred Winds, stun from Winter’s Rain, and defense from Emerald Shield. You might have to drop one for Azure Sword to help her with her Ares gauge. Recommended skills: Light Wall, Sacred Winds, Azure Sword, Emerald Shield.

has a team-wide Invincibility skill, Light Wall, that can be a bit unpredictable with AI, but she’s still great for her utility with Glaciate from Sacred Winds, stun from Winter’s Rain, and defense from Emerald Shield. You might have to drop one for Azure Sword to help her with her Ares gauge. Captain (Gran/Djeeta) is the most flexible character in Relink, so their AI build should be mixed too. Aim for a balance between attacking and supporting to avoid them seeming less useful compared to Cagliostro or Rosetta. Recommended skills: Armor Break, Decimate, Clarity, Overdrive Surge.

is the most flexible character in Relink, so their AI build should be mixed too. Aim for a balance between attacking and supporting to avoid them seeming less useful compared to Cagliostro or Rosetta. Siegfried is outstanding for both offense and support. His skill Nelah Nav stuns enemies well, and Salvator offers unique team-wide support by granting debuff immunity and providing Drain. Just having these skills makes Siegfried a great team member. Recommended skills: Nelah Nav, Salvator, Uwe, Mirage.

is outstanding for both offense and support. His skill Nelah Nav stuns enemies well, and Salvator offers unique team-wide support by granting debuff immunity and providing Drain. Just having these skills makes Siegfried a great team member.

Tier B

Charlotta has great damage but mostly selfish buffs. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Charlotta shines with her Königsschild Damage Cut buff and has great self-survivability with Invincible. Although her skills don’t help teammates much, her good damage output makes her a solid and dependable AI partner. Recommended skills: Königsschild, Sword of Lumiel, Shining Onslaught, Invincible.

shines with her Königsschild Damage Cut buff and has great self-survivability with Invincible. Although her skills don’t help teammates much, her good damage output makes her a solid and dependable AI partner. Ferry is quick to fill her Skybound Arts gauge, making her valuable for teams that use SBA when available. Her consistent damage and strong self-buff skills also make her a reliable DPS, especially when she summons her spirits regularly. Recommended skills: hinrichten, Purge Spirits, Benediction, and Strafe.

is quick to fill her Skybound Arts gauge, making her valuable for teams that use SBA when available. Her consistent damage and strong self-buff skills also make her a reliable DPS, especially when she summons her spirits regularly. Narmaya stands out as a DPS character, especially with her Butterflies mechanic under player control. However, the AI struggles to use these butterflies effectively, leading to inconsistent performance. Recommended skills: Kyokasuigetsu, Dance of Pink Petals, Transient, Setsuna

stands out as a DPS character, especially with her Butterflies mechanic under player control. However, the AI struggles to use these butterflies effectively, leading to inconsistent performance. Zeta faces issues with the AI not being able to execute her best combos that require aerial attacks consistently. Still, she provides good utility with Wingclipper’s Paralysis and Rain of Fury’s attack debuff. Recommended skills: Rain of Fury, Wingclipper, Spear of Arvess, Vengeful Flames.

faces issues with the AI not being able to execute her best combos that require aerial attacks consistently. Still, she provides good utility with Wingclipper’s Paralysis and Rain of Fury’s attack debuff.

Tier C

The king of AFK farming is a bad AI partner. Screenshot by Dot Esports.