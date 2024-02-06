Finding the best Gran and Djeeta build in Granblue Fantasy: Relink is actually not that hard of a quest. While you probably used them mostly offensively as the story’s protagonists, they are great supports and healers, which is how I recommend you build them for the endgame.

If you’re wondering why I’m talking about Gran and Djeeta together, it’s because they’re essentially the same character in terms of gameplay and build. Your choice at the start of the game determines who you get: Pick male, and you’ll play as Gran; choose female, and you’ll get Djeeta. Apart from their appearance and gender, everything about them, including how they play and their abilities, is identical. You can even exchange between the two character in character customization.

Gran and Djeeta Support build

An amazing support build for Gran. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Gran and Djeeta are amazing healers and supports in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, but they really start to excel in these roles as you advance in the endgame. Their most valuable support skills unlock midway through their Defensive Masteries. Unlike damage-focused characters, it’s best to concentrate on these defensive skills first before the offensive ones for Gran and Djeeta.

With their range of defensive abilities, you can tailor their build for team support and buffs, or focus on weakening and countering enemies. Both approaches work well, so it’s up to your playing style. Here’s the optimal full build for Gran and Djeeta:

Weapon:

Sword of Eos, Gran and Djeeta’s Ascension Weapon, given to you during the Main Story. It has high HP stats, and you don’t need to craft it. Stick with it until you can get their Terminus Weapon.

Main Sigils:

Health : Boosts your HP to keep you supporting your team.

: Boosts your HP to keep you supporting your team. Steady Focus : Prevents interruptions during your charge attacks.

: Prevents interruptions during your charge attacks. Low Profile : Makes enemies less likely to target you, helping you stay safe.

: Makes enemies less likely to target you, helping you stay safe. Improved Healing : Makes your healing skills stronger.

: Makes your healing skills stronger. Uplift: Fills your Skybound Arts gauge faster, important since you won’t fill it as quickly as offensive characters.

Conditional Sigils:

Potion Hoarder : Lets you stay healthy in a pinch with extra Potions.

: Lets you stay healthy in a pinch with extra Potions. Nimble Onslaught: Good if you dodge well, offering cooldown reduction and temporary invincibility after a perfect dodge.

Skills:

Panacea : Essential for healing your team.

: Essential for healing your team. Phalanx : Reduces damage your allies take, great when your healing skills are on cooldown.

: Reduces damage your allies take, great when your healing skills are on cooldown. Miserable Mist : Lowers enemy Attack and Defense, especially useful during Breaks and Link Time.

: Lowers enemy Attack and Defense, especially useful during Breaks and Link Time. Rage : Boosts your allies’ Attack, pairs well with Miserable Mist for more damage.

: Boosts your allies’ Attack, pairs well with Miserable Mist for more damage. Veil (situational): Protects against Debuffs, useful against effects like Burn or Glaciate.

(situational): Protects against Debuffs, useful against effects like Burn or Glaciate. Stall (situational): Slows down fast-moving enemies.

Masteries: