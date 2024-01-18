Granblue Fantasy: Relink character customization, explained

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is on the horizon, and the divergence from mobile gacha game to bona fide RPG has already garnered excitement.

Of course, one of the most satisfying elements of any RPG is customizing your character—or in this case, characters. There is a staggering number of playable and recruitable characters set to be included, and the sheer number plays a part in how much you can alter. This guide will explain all the ways you can customize your own character and your allies in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

Character customization in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Before jumping into things, you should know that there is a free demo of Granblue Fantasy: Relink already available, but only if you’re on PS4 or PS5. PC players have to wait a bit longer. The demo offers a taste of the game’s character customization, but doesn’t provide a full picture.

Main (player) character customization

Choose your fighter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is only one way you can customize the appearance of the player character in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. You can choose between Gran and Djeeta, which really just means selecting a male or female character. Aside from choosing your gender (and by proxy, your name), there is no way to alter the appearance of the main character in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. You will be able to customize your playstyle, strengths, and weaknesses via a talent tree, however.

Customization options for allies

Six of 18. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Given you can’t make a custom character and alter your own appearance, you’ve probably guessed that you can’t change the looks of your allies, either. But this doesn’t mean the companion system is totally stagnant in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. You may not be able to change their appearance, but you can mix and match different allies to create vastly different combat experiences.

Similarly to how Baldur’s Gate 3 doesn’t let you change the appearance of Origin Characters, you are meant to customize your adventuring party as a whole. There are 18 different allies in Granblue Fantasy Relink, and each of them brings something different to the table. Your combat party consists of any four characters—Gran or Djeeta and three allies. Because there are 18 allies and three slots to fill, there are hundreds of different party composition options available.

Character skills

As if there weren’t already enough party composition options available, each character also has customizable skills in Granblue Fantasy Relink. Characters have their own set of unique skills from which you can choose and assign four. Cygames hasn’t revealed the total number of skills that each character has available, but given there are 18 characters, there’ll likely be a huge number of skills at your disposal.