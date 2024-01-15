Category:
All Granblue Fantasy: Relink demo rewards

The rewards are decent, but nothing you probably can't get when playing the full version of the game.
Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
Jan 15, 2024
Updated: Jan 15, 2024 08:58 am
A screenshot of a party of characters in Granblue Fantasy: Relink with a cartoony gift box on top of the picture.
Image via Cygames, Remix by Dot Esports.

The Granblue Fantasy: Relink demo on PS5, released on Jan. 12, lets players try the game for free. If you’re a dedicated player who completes the Story and Quest previews, you can earn exclusive rewards that will transfer to the full game upon its release on Feb. 1.

The rewards from the Granblue Fantasy: Relink demo are modest but useful, especially in the early stages of the full game’s story. Defeating the Story mode boss, Greatshield Madbeat, earns you the Potion Hoarder II sigil. Completing all three side quests in Quest mode rewards you with three Fortitude Crystal (S), the Health I sigil, and the Attack Power II sigil. These items can be used to enhance your characters’ power.

All Granblue Fantasy: Relink demo rewards, listed

  • Story Mode: Potion Hoarder II sigil
  • Bash the Goblin Hordes side quest: Three Fortitude Crystal (S)
  • Worried about Papa side quest: Health I
  • Golemology 101: Desert Golems side quest: Attack Power II

The rewards in the Relink demo seem to be similar to regular sigils and item drops you should find in the full game, suggesting that playing the demo solely for these rewards might not be needed. However, I recommend trying out the demo to experience Relink’s characters firsthand, even though the rewards alone may not justify it.

Granblue Fantasy Relink party main cast
Picking up the demo rewards is worth doing | Image via Cygames

Completing the Relink demo and securing all the rewards can take between two to four hours, as per gameplay times reported online. These rewards are granted regardless of your final Evaluation in each quest, which means aiming for an S++ evaluation is more a personal goal than a must, as no additional rewards are offered for achieving this in the demo.

Gathering all rewards doesn’t mean the end of the demo, though. You can keep playing to try other characters or even join friends for a co-op run, which is already fully supported in this pre-release version.

