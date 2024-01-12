Does Granblue Fantasy: Relink have co-op multiplayer?

Playing with friends is always better than playing solo, and Granblue Fantasy: Relink allows for three NPC companions. But what if those companions were controlled by three of your friends in co-op multiplayer?

With chaotic, 3D combat full of visual effects and a free camera and constant voice lines being shouted by characters, Granblue Fantasy: Relink has the classic JRPG look and feel set in a fantasy world called Sky Realm. It also has multiplayer options for your and your friends—and we’ve got the details.

Does Granblue Fantasy: Relink have co-op mode?

Flashy anime-like characters? Sign me in. Screenshot by Dot Esports via PlayStation YouTube

Yes, Granblue Fantasy: Relink has a four player co-op option. Players can choose to play quests solo or embark on the journey with three more friends. It’s one of the main features being advertised by developer Cygames.

Like in all RPGs, players need to think of a balanced party to compensate for each other’s weaknesses and combine their strengths. The party can pick from a roster of pre-made characters called skyfarers, each with different gameplay styles. There are 22 characters confirmed so far, including two main characters, two companions, and 18 allies.

Having a well-thought-out party is rewarded with game mechanics such as Link Attacks and Chain Bursts to combo attacks. You’ll unlock characters you play the game, so you can experiment with skyfarers as you get them.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink releases on Feb. 1 on PC through Steam, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Players can test out the game in a supposed upcoming demo.