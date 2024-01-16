All Granblue Fantasy: Relink voice actors and cast (English)

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is set to release on Jan 29, and the game features an enormous roster of 26 main characters.

Such a large cast may naturally prompt you to think this game will have mostly unknown voice actors, and under normal circumstances that would be right on the money. In the case of this game, that just couldn’t be further from the truth. This cast is beyond stacked. There aren’t just a few prolific actors in this thing—I would comfortably wager that there isn’t a single character out of 26 whose work you haven’t heard before. Without further introductions, here are the English voice actors for all the main characters in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

That’s a whole lot of characters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Left to right: Gran, Djeeta, Lyria, Vyrn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gran – Kyle McCarley

Kyle McCarley is based out of Los Angeles, and his start in voice acting actually comes from a self-written and produced radio play about WoW. Talk about sticking to your roots. McCarley is best known for voicing 9S in the English dub of NieR: Automata and Helbram’s fairy form in Seven Deadly Sins.

Djeeta – Erika Harlacher

Erika Harlacher has contributed her voice to a wide array of popular anime series, including The Seven Deadly Sins (Elizabeth) and Hunter x Hunter (Kurapika). She also worked on the English dub of Persona 5 Tactica as Ann Takamaki and is returning from Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, where she also voiced Djeeta.

Lyria – Kira Buckland

Fans of NieR: Automata will likely immediately recognize Kira Buckland‘s voice—she voiced 2B in the English version of the game. Buckland is known for her impressively vast vocal range, exemplified by the fact she has over 300 different voice acting credits.

Vyrn – Sandy Fox

Sandy Fox kickstarted her career by landing a stage show gig with Disney at 17 years old. Since then, she has worked on Sailor Moon (Chibiusa), contributed to The Simpsons and King of the Hill, and even voiced Betty Boop. Yes, that Betty Boop.

Left to right: Katalina, Rackam, Io, Eugen, Rosetta, Rolan. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Katalina – Erica Lindbeck

Erica Lindbeck has had an illustrious career in voice acting, from Cassie Cage in Mortal Kombat to Black Cat in Insomniac’s Spider-Man. She’s also worked on Cyberpunk 2077 (Misty AND Meredith Stout (I didn’t know they had the same VA either), God of War: Ragnarok, and Remnant 2.

Rackam – Kyle Hebert

Kyle Hebert got his start on Disney Radio, where he voiced a range of wacky characters. He went on to voice Ryu in Street Fighter as well as teenage Gohan in Dragon Ball Z—and his credits don’t even come close to stopping there. With 12 wins and 10 additional nominations, Hebert has solidified his status as a pillar of the voice acting industry.

Io – Jackie Lastra

Jackie Lastra is one of the newer voice actors in the cast, but that doesn’t mean you haven’t heard her voice before. In just a few years she has built up a staggering amount of VO credits, including Kiyo in the dubbed Demon Slayer, Miranda in Goddess of Victory: Nikke, and Additional Voices on Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

Eugen – Richard Epcar

Richard Epcar is a voice actor and voice director who has contributed to over 1,200 projects across the gaming, animation, and anime industries. Yes, 1,200, that isn’t a typo. It would almost be easier to list the games he hasn’t worked on than the ones he has. Epcar has done Raiden and The Joker in MK11, Sandman in Ultimate Alliance 3, and many more.

Rosetta – Allegra Clark

If you don’t recognize Allegra Clark as Bloodhound in Apex: Legends, perhaps you will as Marisa in Street Fighter 6. She also did work on Horizon: Forbidden West, Genshin Impact, and Dragon’s Dogma.

Left to right top: Lancelot, Vane, Percival, Siegfried, Charlotta, Yodarha.

Left to right bottom: Narmaya, Zeta, Vaseraga, Ferry, Ghandagoza, Cagliostro.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lancelot – Stephen Fu

Stephen Fu started voice acting five years after earning a B.S. in molecular biology. You know, as one does. Since then, he worked on the dubbed version of Squid Game, provided additional voices for Persona 5 and Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2, and voiced Jamie in Street Fighter 6.

Vane – Zeno Robinson

Zeno Robinson has worked on Spider-Man 2, Starfield, Street Fighter 6, and even voiced The Flash on HBO’s Harley Quinn. Anime fans might recognize him from My Hero Academia, where his performance as Hawks on the dubbed version of the show earned him a Crunchyroll Anime Award.

Percival – Mark Whitten

From Dr. Curt Connors in Spider-Man 2 to Fumiya Sugiura in the English version of Like a Dragon Gaiden, Mark Whitten has appeared in plenty of popular games in 2023. He’s been in the industry for over 10 years and has provided additional voices for several different Triple-A titles.

Siegfried – Jordan Reynolds

In addition to a career in video game voice acting, Jordan Reynolds has found success in ADR (automated dialogue replacement), in which you’ve likely heard Reynolds’ voice when you thought you were hearing a well-known celebrity speaking from off-camera. Within the industry, he’s best known for Starfield and Street Fighter 6.

Charlotta/Ferry – Cristina Valenzuela

The fact that Cristina Valenzuela was hired to voice two separate named characters in the same game probably gives you a clue as to how broad her vocal range is. She has worked on Tears of the Kingdom, where she provided the English voice for Tulin, and interestingly provided “Nitara’s Battle Efforts” in MK1—not to be confused with Nitara’s dialogue, which was done by Megan Fox and was met about as well as it deserved to be. If only they had hired Cristina to do the entire character.

Yodarha – Peter Kelamis

Peter Kelamis is an Australian voice actor and stand-up comedian and he has plenty of on-screen acting credits in addition to his voice work. He portrayed Inspector Howard in CW’s The Flash and also worked on Grand Theft Auto 5, where he provided voice work for various NPCs. One look at his IMBd page (linked above) will probably be enough for you to realize you’ve seen him on-screen before.

Narmaya – Brianna Knickerbocker

Hailing from Pittsburgh, Brianna Knickerbocker has worked on Genshin Impact, Fire Emblem: Fates, and several popular anime series. Knickerbocker has an adjacent career as a singer/songwriter, for which she dons the stage name Starless.

Zeta – Mela Lee

Mela Lee is perhaps best known for voicing Jade in Mortal Kombat 11, or perhaps you’ve heard her as Lifeline in Apex Legends. If you’ve never played either of those games, you may know her from Starfield, Remnant 2, The Seven Deadly Sins, or hundreds of other voice acting credits.

Vaseraga – SungWon Cho

SungWon Cho has done voice work on God of War: Ragnarok and Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name while appearing in several different on-screen projects. Relink is his second time working on Granblue Fantasy, as he also voiced Vaseraga in Versus: Rising.

Chandagoza – Dave Fennoy

Dave Fennoy is best known for Lee Everett in Telltale Game’s The Walking Dead—a role that earned him a BAFTA nomination in 2012. He went on to voice Lucius Fox in Batman: Arkham Knight and has worked more recently on Starfield, Spider-Man 2, and Remnant 2.

Cagliostro – Sarah Anne Williams

Sarah Anne Williams has primarily found her success in anime, with credits on KILL la KILL, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more. Over in the gaming industry, she has worked on Street Fighter 6 and Fire Emblem.

Left to right: Id, Gallanza, Maglielle, Lilith. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Id – Robbie Daymond

Though he works in theater and television, Robbie Daymond is best known for his voice acting work. He has worked on tons of popular anime series, and his most recognizable performance here in the gaming world is probably River Ward in Cyberpunk 2077.

Gallanza – Crispin Freeman

Crispin Freeman‘s most recent credit was as Helios in God of War: Ragnarok, but his most recognizable is as Winston in Overwatch. If you’ve played both games, you know just how shocking it is that those two characters have the same voice actor. Freeman brings an almost unbelievable amount of range to the table.

Maglielle – Debi Derryberry

Debi Derryberry is a veteran of the voice acting industry and most recently has done work on Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron, where she voiced the English version of Kazuko alongside Florence Pugh, Robert Pattinson, and Christian Bale. That’s not even close to her most recognizable achievement, though. Debi Derryberry is the actress responsible for Jimmy Neutron. I had no idea about this before writing the article, and I feel like my entire childhood just changed.

Lilith – Maggie Robertson

Rounding off the cast of Granblue Fantasy: Relink is Maggie Robertson as Lilith, who comes from humble, lesser-known games like Resident Evil Village and Baldur’s Gate 3. I’ll save you the Google search—yes, she’s the one who voiced Lady Dimitrescu. No, she isn’t 12 feet tall. In Baldur’s Gate 3, Robertson provided bone-chilling work as Orin.