Granblue Fantasy: Relink endgame: Raids, Weapons, and farming

Congratulations on finishing the main story of Granblue Fantasy: Relink! It’s pretty short, I know, but that’s because the real fun begins now. The endgame is where it’s at, with exciting Boss raids, big power boosts, and a bit of farming. Here’s what to do in the endgame.

Complete marked quests from Chapter 0

The red icon shows you the quests to complete. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Now that you’ve finished the main story, you’ve unlocked Id and the Granblue Fantasy: Relink epilogue, Chapter 0. This part is different. Instead of going to the docks, you’ll focus on special quests at the Quest counter, marked with red crossed swords. These target quests are key to moving through the chapter. By completing them, you unlock bits of the story and tougher quests with better rewards. While it may seem like more story to tackle, these quests are more like raid Boss battles than typical story quests. Ready or not, you need to take on these quests and finish Chapter 0 to access the game’s strongest weapons and toughest enemies.

Complete side quests

Look for NPCs with the yellow mark over their head. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In the endgame of Granblue Fantasy: Relink, side quests are a great way to get more Mastery Points, Rupies, and resources. After you finish a quest from the Quest counter, make sure to visit Folca and Seedhollow for new side quests. Take every quest you find. Many NPCs offer a series of quests that keep going once you finish the current one. Sometimes, you might already have what they need, making these quests quick to complete. So, always check for side quests in both cities.

Get better Sigils

As you complete harder quests and unlock higher levels of difficulty, like Extreme and Maniac, you’ll be able to Transmute Sigils at higher levels at Siero’s Knickknack Shop. These Sigils may come with extra traits, which are usually marked by a plus sign after their name, like Critical Rate III+. One you unlock Maniac mode, you can even get character-specific Sigils that give them special boosts. The more you complete the marked quests from the Quest Counter, the harder quests will become and the better the Sigils you’re rewarded with will become. So I highly recommend you keep progressing through the Quest Counter quests to get better Sigils to make your characters stronger.

Increasing your characters’ PWR level

In Relink’s endgame, the goal is to boost your characters’ power (PWR) to take on tougher quests for greater rewards. This cycle is the core of the game. As you finish main and side quests and earn Mastery Points, it’s important to strengthen your party and your top character to face the hardest bosses. For instance, I focus on building Lancelot with my Mastery Points, but I also equip the rest of my team with strong sigils and weapons to back me up in tough battles.

You increase your character’s PWR by equipping better Sigils, upgrading your Weapon, and spending Mastery Points with them.

Complete all Fate Episodes

Fate Episodes are short, mostly text-based stories for each character in Relink. You can skip them, but finishing these episodes gives your characters permanent stat increases and extra Sigil Slots. These boosts are really helpful, especially for the toughest Maniac and Proud difficulty levels. So, try to complete all the Fate Episodes for the characters in your team whenever you get the chance.

Forge and upgrade Ascension Weapons

You must forge them all. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Ascension Weapons are super powerful in Relink and you’ll rely on them for a long part of the game. It’s best to craft them early and level them up. At first, they might not seem much stronger than your other weapons, but when they hit level 150, you can Awaken them to boost their power way up. Make sure to get these weapons for each character you use often. Just head to the Blacksmith after you reach Expert mode and give him the materials needed for each character’s weapon.

Farm materials and Mastery Points

There will be a time when you will need to farm some materials to forge Ascension Weapons, or at least farm some Mastery Points to upgrade certain characters and beat a quest you’re stuck on. To do so effectively, use the Wishlist function in your inventory to check directly in the Quest Counter which quests drop the items you’re looking for. For example, to farm Fortitude Crystals, you should favor Conquest and Survival quests, which are fast and drop lots of items when they end.

Unlock Proud difficulty

Reaching Proud difficulty is a big challenge in Relink’s endgame. It’s the toughest mode, and to unlock it, you need to complete all quests with a red crossed swords icon on Maniac difficulty. Before that, you have to finish Chapter 0 to get into Maniac. Proud mode offers the best rewards in the game, but also has the hardest Boss raids and quests. For example, the toughest quest suggests a PWR level of 17,500. I’m at Maniac level now, and my strongest character is at 9,500 PWR, so it’s a steep climb. But aiming for Proud is worth it because it offers the most rewards and is the most exciting part of Relink, both for playing and for gathering resources.

After you unlock Proud, there are no more quests or modes to unlock. What many players refer to as Raids are simply the Quest Counter missions tagged as Boss, due to how boss raids work in other games.

Farm Terminus Weapons

Terminus Weapons are the ultimate weapons in the game, even stronger than Ascension Weapons. But you can’t just make them. To get one, you need to finish The Tale of Bahamut’s Rage quest, the super tough 17,500 PWR quest in Proud difficulty. Getting a Terminus Weapon is a game of chance; there are 19 of them, and it’s random which one you might get. Despite this, it’s really worth trying. A fully powered-up Terminus Weapon, along with a well-prepared character, can make many of the Proud quests a lot easier.