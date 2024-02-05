Best Lancelot build in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Lancelot’s blades are super effective against most foes in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. His fast attacks, quick movements, and powerful utility skills make him an excellent choice for dealing damage in your team. Here’s how to get the most out of Lancelot.

Lancelot Combo build

A post-game Lancelot build in Extreme difficulty. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The best strategy for Lancelot is to boost his Attack, damage, and critical hit rate. Add some utility Sigils too, to help him last longer in fights. Lancelot is great at dodging, especially because he can dodge during a light attack combo with a heavy attack. But, it’s still smart to have some defenses so you’re not just strong but fragile.

To really shine with this setup, keep using your normal attack non-stop to maintain your combo. Lancelot stays in place during his normal attacks, so use his heavy attack to move around. This lets you dash in any direction without breaking your combo. Basically, get close, start hitting, move as needed with his heavy attack, and use his Skills whenever they’re off cooldown.

Weapon:

Vegalta (available after the main story) because its Critical Hit Rate boosts this build well.

(available after the main story) because its Critical Hit Rate boosts this build well. Knight of Ice, once you unlock Ascension Weapons at the Blacksmith in Expert mode.

Main Sigils:

Attack Power : More damage is always good.

: More damage is always good. Combo Booster : Boosts your damage for every hit in a combo, perfect for Lancelot’s constant attacks.

: Boosts your damage for every hit in a combo, perfect for Lancelot’s constant attacks. Stamina : Increases damage when your health is high. You’ll aim to avoid hits, so keeping your health up should be easy.

: Increases damage when your health is high. You’ll aim to avoid hits, so keeping your health up should be easy. Critical Hit Rate : Ups your chance of critical hits for extra damage.

: Ups your chance of critical hits for extra damage. Tyranny: More damage at the cost of some health. Choose this if you have other Sigils to balance the health loss.

Conditional Sigils:

Potion Hoarder : Helps you stay independent and healthy without needing teammates to revive or heal you.

: Helps you stay independent and healthy without needing teammates to revive or heal you. Drain : Good if you’re not using Tyranny, as it lets you heal by doing damage. Not so useful with Tyranny, as big hits could take you out instantly.

: Good if you’re not using Tyranny, as it lets you heal by doing damage. Not so useful with Tyranny, as big hits could take you out instantly. Exploiter: Great against slow-moving enemies, letting you hit them from behind for more damage.

Skills:

Blade Impulse : Closes distance quickly and starts your light attack combo.

: Closes distance quickly and starts your light attack combo. Southern Cross : A high-damage move. Use it whenever you can.

: A high-damage move. Use it whenever you can. Blauer Dolch : A buff for extra damage. Essential if you’re at the damage cap in late game progression.

: A buff for extra damage. Essential if you’re at the damage cap in late game progression. Luftspiegelung: Helps you dodge enemy hits, keeping you attacking longer for higher DPS.

Masteries