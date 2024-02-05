How does damage cap work in Granblue Fantasy: Relink?

The damage cap in Granblue Fantasy: Relink ensures that no character can deal an excessive amount of damage, preventing players from overpowering challenging quests. This encourages you to build a balanced team, as you must distribute resources across a group of characters rather than focusing solely on a single hero.

What damage cap means in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

You can deal a lot of damage but not nuke everyone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Granblue Fantasy: Relink, a damage cap is the highest amount of damage a certain move can do to an enemy each time it’s used. Once a move reaches this cap, even if you add more power through traits like Attack, Critical Damage, or Exploiter, the damage won’t increase for that particular move. Each move has its own damage cap, so there’s no single limit that applies to everything. Unfortunately, there’s no way to see when you’ve hit the damage cap.

The best indicator that you’ve reached the damage cap is if your attacks are consistently doing the same damage in every situation. If you don’t have any damage cap modifiers, these values usually end in several nines, like 9,999 and 4,999.

Hitting the damage cap becomes more common when you’re far along in the game, especially with level 100 characters, endgame weapons, and special Sigils. It’s also easier with characters known for their powerful skills and charged attacks, like Percival and Id.

Every move in Relink has a damage cap, from normal attacks to Skybound Arts.

How to increase and go beyond the damage cap

An easy way to go beyond the cap. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Adding more power to a character won’t help you surpass the damage cap in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. The real game-changers are specific Sigils, Weapons, and Skills that boost your damage cap or offer extra damage. Here’s what can help you push past the damage cap:

Sigils that alter the maximum damage you can deal. DMG Cap Sigils (there’s even one named “Damage Cap.”) Sigils for Supplementary Damage. The Roll of the Die Sigil.

that alter the maximum damage you can deal. Terminus Weapons , equipped with the DMG Cap trait. These are drops found from The Tale of Bahamut’s Rage quest, which is from the game’s highest difficulty level, Proud, and suggests having a 17,500 PWR party.

, equipped with the DMG Cap trait. These are drops found from The Tale of Bahamut’s Rage quest, which is from the game’s highest difficulty level, Proud, and suggests having a 17,500 PWR party. A Supplementary Damage buff , which you can activate during combat through specific skills. This type of damage ignores the damage cap and adds on top.

, which you can activate during combat through specific skills. This type of damage ignores the damage cap and adds on top. DMG Cap Mastery nodes become available for each character once you hit the Extreme difficulty.

Despite these enhancements, it seems the absolute maximum damage in a single hit caps at 999,999, as indicated by the Roll the Die trait’s description.

As you grow stronger, it’s important to keep an eye on your damage output. If you notice your moves consistently hitting for the same damage, it’s time to experiment. Head into Practice mode and try equipping different attack or damage Sigils to see if your damage numbers increase. If there’s no change, you’ve likely hit the damage cap. At this point, consider using the strategies mentioned earlier to break past this limit and increase your damage even more.