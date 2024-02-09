Best Charlotta build in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Charlotta might look like a tank or even a support because of some of her skills. But in reality, she’s one of the top DPS characters in Granblue Fantasy Relink thanks to her great offensive abilities and self-buff skills. Here’s the best way to build her.

Best Charlotta DPS and self-sustain build in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

An invincible DPS. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Weapon:

Start with her Ascension Weapon, Claidheamh Soluis, once it’s available in Expert mode. Before that, her Stinger weapon Ushumgal is good for a higher critical hit chance.

Main Sigils:

Combo Booster : Increases damage per hit, significantly enhancing her main damage sources.

: Increases damage per hit, significantly enhancing her main damage sources. Tyranny/Stamina/Attack Power : Boosts raw damage.

: Boosts raw damage. Skilled Assault: Increases damage from her skills.

Conditional Sigils:

Cascade : Reduces skill cooldowns based on hitting opponents.

: Reduces skill cooldowns based on hitting opponents. Stun Power : Helps to quickly reduce bosses’ stun bars.

: Helps to quickly reduce bosses’ stun bars. Damage Cap: Essential for endgame to push past damage limits.

Skills:

Invincible : A must-have. Provides invincibility, allowing survival and damage through tough Boss phases.

: A must-have. Provides invincibility, allowing survival and damage through tough Boss phases. Shining Onslaught : Closes gaps and deals good damage.

: Closes gaps and deals good damage. Sword of Lumiel : Her top damage-dealing skill.

: Her top damage-dealing skill. Königsschild: Alternates with Invincible for damage reduction, never used together.

Wrightstones:

Vitality Wrightstone : Greatly boosts Critical Hit Rate.

: Greatly boosts Critical Hit Rate. Dread Wrightstone : Adds extra Stun against bosses.

: Adds extra Stun against bosses. Desired secondary traits: Potion Hoarder, Autorevive, Guts, Cascade for enhanced defense and utility.

Masteries:

Max out whenever you can, but prioritize Offensive paths while also improving her Invincibility skill branches.

Charlotta often seems like an upgraded version of Lancelot. Her normal attacks unleash continuous slashes that start hitting harder the longer you use the combo, and you can end it with a heavy attack. But, unlike Lancelot, Charlotta has Invincible, which makes her completely immune to damage, debuffs, or any enemy effects for a significant period. This skill allows her to survive and continue attacking through the powerful Overdrive and Bloodlust abilities of some bosses, a unique capability among Granblue Fantasy: Relink characters.

Her other skills also enhance her damage output and survival chances. Shining Onslaught not only closes distances but also inflicts decent damage. Sword of Lumiel delivers a series of sword strikes as a skill, ending in a combo finisher that turns the entire skill into her main damage source. Königsschild offers Damage Cut to her and her allies, significantly reducing the damage they receive. The goal is to alternate between Königsschild and Invincible, keeping one ready while the other is on cooldown, ensuring continuous protection or immunity.

Charlotta’s Sigils should enhance her style of frequent hits and skill use. Include Combo Booster for more damage per hit, Skilled Assault to boost her Sword of Lumiel damage, and Cascade in plus-Sigils to reduce her skill cooldowns with each hit. Adding Critical Rate and Tyranny will further increase her damage output.

For weapons, aim to forge her Ascension weapon, Claidheamh Soluis, for its strong Attack trait, ideal for DPS roles. Until you unlock it, Ushumgal is a good alternative. Imbue your weapon with a Vitality Wrightstone for an extra Critical Rate boost and, if possible, choose a stone with defensive secondary traits like Guts, Autorevive, and Potion Hoarder for added resilience.