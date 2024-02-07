Category:
Granblue Fantasy

Best Mastery Points farm in Granblue Fantasy Relink

You can AFK farm, but also farm actively for better profits.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Feb 7, 2024 07:16 am
A screenshot of Lancelot's offensive tree maxed out in GBF Relink.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To farm Mastery Points (MSP) in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, you have to meet some requirements first. I suggest waiting until you reach Extreme difficulty because beating bosses and finishing Chapter 0 matters more than early farming. Once at Maniac and Proud levels, here’s what to do.

Setting yourself up for Mastery Points farming

A screenshot of a party in Granblue Fantasy Relink showing Vane, Narmaya, Lancelot, and Siegfried.
My farming party to also level up Vane. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To farm Mastery Points in Granblue Fantasy: Relink effectively, follow these steps:

Farming Mastery Points before reaching Maniac difficulty isn’t recommended. Most missions and quests at lower levels are easy enough to clear with the Mastery Points and treasures you get along the way. Plus, the best Mastery Point farming quests in the endgame are in the Extreme and Maniac difficulties, making earlier efforts less effective.

For Mastery Points farming, having Level 100 characters in your team is key because they get 100 Mastery Points every time their experience bar fills up, increasing your total MSP gains. If your characters aren’t there yet, don’t stress. These quests offer lots of XP, so running them a few times can level up your team quickly, often within an hour or two. Using Fast Learner sigils speeds this up even more. If you’re farming at the Extreme difficulty level, turning on Full Assist Mode lets you farm even while AFK.

Best quests to farm Mastery Points in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

A screenshot of the rewards after clearing Slimepede in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.
A quick quest worth your time. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

For farming Mastery Points in Relink, I suggest two quests:

  • “Assault Formation!” on Extreme difficulty (Recommended PWR: 5,500,) a Survival mission where you can AFK farm easily and get between 200 and 300 MSP per run
  • “Slimepede” on Maniac difficulty (Recommended PWR: 7,200,) is another Survival mission, but AFK farming here needs macros or other setups because Full Assist mode doesn’t work on Maniac. You can get 600 to 700 MSP per run, or more if you’re at a higher level.

Both quests are short and easy to complete, which is why they’re favored over Boss quests. While “Slimepede” requires active play, it rewards nearly twice the Mastery Points than “Assault Formation,” offering quicker farming if you’re directly involved. So, “Slimepede” is the best quest to farm Mastery Points, but “Assault Formation” is a good passive option since the AI can handle the task with Full Assist Mode enabled.

If you’re not all about simply farming Mastery Points, “Assault Formation” is a better choice. It’s great for getting Knickknack Vouchers too, because of all the Machine Unit and High-Grade Scrap drops. You can trade these for lots of Knickknack Vouchers at Siero’s shop.

Author

Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now grinding to Proud quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.