Granblue Fantasy Relink: How to finish the jobs Rolan started

There is a lot to do in Granblue Fantasy: Relink‘s post-game once you’ve rolled credits. In fact, a significant portion of it will be dedicated to completing a mission titled “Finish the jobs Rolan started.”

With how short Granblue Fantasy: Relink‘s main story is, most of your time will be spent in the bonus chapter, Chapter Ø, which you unlock right afterwards and is where all the endgame content takes place. Rolan’s jobs are essentially the focal point of the whole chapter, but they also serve as further opportunities to level up your party and make them as strong as possible for even harder missions down the line.

Exactly how you clear Rolan’s jobs isn’t explained as thoroughly as it could be, though, so here’s a simple explainer for what to do.

Granblue Fantasy Relink: How to finish all Rolan’s jobs

Quests needed for clearing Chapter Ø will have a special marker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All of Rolan’s jobs can fortunately be found in one place, the Quest Counter, which you’ll already be very familiar with. Rolan’s jobs are fundamentally no different to other quests in the game, being extra missions you can undertake solo or with friends. If you have any fellow Granblue Fantasy: Relink players, it may be worth forming a co-op party for any quests you find yourself struggling with. Or use the AFK Farm trick if you’d rather do something else while grinding up levels.

At first, it may not be entirely clear which of the quests count as Rolan’s jobs, but there’s an indicator for which ones you need to complete to progress: just look for the ones with a red diamond shaped icon with crossed swords next to their names. However, you may be under the impression there are only eight of these quests since that’s how many the game tasks you to complete, but that’s inaccurate. There are more than eight available and completing them unlocks even more of them at higher difficulty levels, all the way up to Extreme difficulty.

We’re not entirely sure why Granblue Fantasy: Relink marks this sidequest’s progression out of eight since it’s not as if you only need to complete that many of Rolan’s jobs. You need to clear all of them to finish Chapter Ø’s story and challenge its final boss encounter, so best not to pay attention to the progress marker; just tackle every quest you see with the red icon and you’re on your way to completing the mission and Chapter Ø.

After that, you will start seeing more quests with the red icon appear at Maniac difficulty (which you unlock after beating Chapter Ø), but these obviously aren’t tied to the Rolan’s jobs mission. These are for unlocking Proud difficulty, the hardest difficulty level in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. There’s no more story related content to be found so, if that’s all you’re interested in, you’re free to stop after beating Chapter Ø’s boss fight.