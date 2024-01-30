How many chapters are there in Granblue Fantasy: Relink?

Granblue Fantasy: Relink comes out on Feb. 2, and if you’re interested in playing it, you might be wondering how many chapters are in the game. Trust me, I know the feeling. Back when I was a kid, I never worried about game length, but then life happened.

How long is Granblue Fantasy: Relink?

Not the longest game, but still very enjoyable. Screenshot by Dot Esports via PlayStation YouTube

There are nine chapters in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, plus an extra chapter after the credits roll.

If you want to go through the story casually and not bother too much about side quests and activities, it will take you about 20 – 25 hours to go through everything. Each chapter should take you around two hours without skipping any cutscenes.

After the credits roll, an extra chapter will begin. This isn’t mandatory for the main story, but it does answer a few questions that were left unanswered during the main game. The extra chapter at the end is much shorter than other story chapters and shouldn’t take you more than an hour and a half.

Is there post-game content in Granblue Fantasy: Relink?

Plenty to do even after the credits roll. Image by Cygames

You bet! After you finish the main story (and the extra chapter), you can work on everything you missed out on. Of course, you can finish the side quests you missed, go on hunts, and you can even do some quests you’ve already completed on higher difficulty levels.

There’s a lot to do, and if it ever gets too harsh, don’t forget that you can invite a friend to your game to help you out with quests.

Should I rush through the story in Granblue Fantasy: Relink?

This is entirely up to you. You can rush through the story without focusing too much on the side content. While you will miss out on some fun side activities and gain fewer experience points, the game won’t really be much more challenging. Learn how to guard properly, and you shouldn’t have any problems going through the main story, even without all the extra bits.

With that said, if you have the time, you should ideally do some of the side content as you go through the story. Yes, it will take a bit longer, but like most RPGs, Granblue Fantasy: Relink is a game that you shouldn’t try to rush through.