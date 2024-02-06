Category:
How to get Damascus Ingots in Granblue Fantasy Relink

This item allows you to cheat weapon level uncapping.
Feb 6, 2024
A screenshot of the Damascus Ingot in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Damascus Ingot is probably the best crafting item in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, but also hard to get. It uncaps a weapon’s level using just one ingot, skipping all other Blacksmith ingredients. Here’s how to get this rare item.

Dropping Damascus Ingot in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

A screenshot of the Granblue Fantasy Field Notes showing the Prismatic Slime entry.
The only known way to get Damascus Ingots as a drop in Granblue Fantasy: Relink is by beating the Prismatic Slime, a rare and random enemy that shows up in maps with Slime monsters. When you defeat a Prismatic Slime, it always drops three Damascus Ingots, which you receive after completing the quest you’re in.

I suggest trying two quests to find a Prismatic Slime: “Assault Formation” on Extreme difficulty (where I found my Prismatic Slime) and “Slimepede” on Maniac difficulty. “Slimepede” is a room filled with Slimes, boosting your chances of encountering a Prismatic Slime since any Slime could be the rare one. Prismatic Slimes stand out with their rainbow color. Be quick to defeat it, or it might escape with your loot.

If you’re having no luck with the Prismatic Slime, there’s another method to get a Damascus Ingot.

How to get Damascus Ingots from Siero in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

A screenshot of Siero's Knickknack Shop showing the trade of Gold Dalia Badges for Dasmascus Ingots.
At Siero’s Knickknack Shop, you can trade 20 Gold Dalia Badges for one Damascus Ingot once you unlock Maniac difficulty quests. To do so, talk to Siero and choose the Trade Dalia Badges option, then switch to the Gold Dalia Badge tab. The Damascus Ingots are on top of the list.

How to use Damascus Ingots in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

A screenshot of the weapon upgrades menu showing the Damascus Ingot prompt in Relink.
Got a Damascus Ingot? Head to the Blacksmith and pick Upgrade Weapons. Choose the weapon you want to level up further. You’ll see a yellow box saying “Use Damascus Ingot” over the ingredient list. Click that, and your weapon cap will increase without using any other materials. But remember, one Damascus Ingot only raises the level cap once. So, if your weapon’s at level 100, it’ll go to 125, not 150. Save your Ingots for going from 125 to 150, as that’s the most difficult upgrade to gather materials for.

Read Article How to get Silver Wolf Clovis in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
A screenshot of Gallanza in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.
How to get Silver Wolf Clovis in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Granblue Fantasy Relink: All weapons and how to unlock them
A split screen image showing three weapons in Granblue Fantasy Relink
Granblue Fantasy Relink: All weapons and how to unlock them
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to AFK Farm in Granblue Fantasy Relink
Cagliostro sitting in Seedhollow.
How to AFK Farm in Granblue Fantasy Relink
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Granblue Fantasy: Relink endgame: Raids, Weapons, and farming
A screenshot of Vulkan Bolla boss in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Granblue Fantasy: Relink endgame: Raids, Weapons, and farming
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to unlock characters in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
A promotional image of the characters from Granblue Fantasy: Relink
How to unlock characters in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 6, 2024
Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now grinding to Proud quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.