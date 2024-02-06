How to get Damascus Ingots in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Damascus Ingot is probably the best crafting item in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, but also hard to get. It uncaps a weapon’s level using just one ingot, skipping all other Blacksmith ingredients. Here’s how to get this rare item.

Dropping Damascus Ingot in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

A rare spawn.

The only known way to get Damascus Ingots as a drop in Granblue Fantasy: Relink is by beating the Prismatic Slime, a rare and random enemy that shows up in maps with Slime monsters. When you defeat a Prismatic Slime, it always drops three Damascus Ingots, which you receive after completing the quest you’re in.

I suggest trying two quests to find a Prismatic Slime: “Assault Formation” on Extreme difficulty (where I found my Prismatic Slime) and “Slimepede” on Maniac difficulty. “Slimepede” is a room filled with Slimes, boosting your chances of encountering a Prismatic Slime since any Slime could be the rare one. Prismatic Slimes stand out with their rainbow color. Be quick to defeat it, or it might escape with your loot.

If you’re having no luck with the Prismatic Slime, there’s another method to get a Damascus Ingot.

How to get Damascus Ingots from Siero in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

It's quite grindy.

At Siero’s Knickknack Shop, you can trade 20 Gold Dalia Badges for one Damascus Ingot once you unlock Maniac difficulty quests. To do so, talk to Siero and choose the Trade Dalia Badges option, then switch to the Gold Dalia Badge tab. The Damascus Ingots are on top of the list.

How to use Damascus Ingots in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Skip the entire ingredients list. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Got a Damascus Ingot? Head to the Blacksmith and pick Upgrade Weapons. Choose the weapon you want to level up further. You’ll see a yellow box saying “Use Damascus Ingot” over the ingredient list. Click that, and your weapon cap will increase without using any other materials. But remember, one Damascus Ingot only raises the level cap once. So, if your weapon’s at level 100, it’ll go to 125, not 150. Save your Ingots for going from 125 to 150, as that’s the most difficult upgrade to gather materials for.