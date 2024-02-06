Granblue Fantasy Relink: All weapons and how to unlock them

Granblue Fantasy: Relink has six weapon types: Defender, Executioner, Stinger, Stunner, Ascension, and Terminus. Each character gets one of each, and they vary in stats, traits, and how you get and upgrade them. Here’s everything about Relink weapons.

The six weapon types in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

In Granblue Fantasy: Relink, each weapon has a type, shown by its title, and each type gives a special trait bonus to your character:

Defender gives an HP boost.

gives an HP boost. Executioner increases Weak Point Damage.

increases Weak Point Damage. Stinger boosts Critical Hit Rate.

boosts Critical Hit Rate. Stunner enhances Stun Power.

enhances Stun Power. Ascension raises Attack (ATK).

raises Attack (ATK). Terminus has Catastrophe and Regen traits.

How to unlock every weapon type in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

All weapons but Defender and Terminus are craftable in the Blacksmith, and once you unlock the ability to craft them, you do so for every character. Here’s how to get every weapon type in Granblue Fantasy Relilnk:

Defender Weapons

You automatically have Defender weapons when you unlock new characters, so no extra steps are needed.

Stunner Weapons

You can start crafting Stunner weapons at the Blacksmith in Chapter 6. Visit the Blacksmith in Seedhollow and use Champion Merits and Boss treasures to make them.

Executioner and Stinger Weapons

These become craftable at the Blacksmith in the start of Chapter 7. You’ll need Boss Treasures, Elemental Orbs, and Champion Merits to craft them. The exact Orbs and Treasures depend on the weapon.

Ascension Weapons

You can craft Ascension Weapons at the Blacksmith after you finish the main story and unlock Expert difficulty quests. They require Champion Merits, Elemental Orbs, Boss Treasures, and Elemental Shards.

Terminus Weapons

You can’t craft Terminus Weapons. They might drop from the hardest quest of all, The Tale of Bahamut’s Rage, in Proud difficulty. However, it’s not a guaranteed drop, and you get only one random Terminus Weapon per mission. So, you might have to do the quest many times (at least 19) to get all the Terminus Weapons.

Weapon types tier list in Granblue Fantasy Relink

In terms of usefulness and stats, here’s how the weapon types rank in Granblue Fantasy: Relink:

Tier S: Terminus

Terminus Tier A: Ascension, Stinger

Ascension, Stinger Tier B: Stunner, Executioner

Stunner, Executioner Tier C: Defender

Terminus Weapons stand out with unique traits, making them the best in the game. Ascension and Stinger weapons are quite powerful too, but Ascension weapons get even better in the late game because you can Awaken them at Siero on level 150 for extra power, while other weapons max out at level 150.

Stunner and Executioner are good upgrades from Defender during the Story Mode, but it’s best to switch to Ascension or Stinger when you can, as they’re stronger. Defender is your basic weapon but you’ll want to upgrade from it as you progress.