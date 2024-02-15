How to get Gold Dalia Badges in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Gold Dalia Badges are rare, time-gated, and tough to collect in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. That’s exactly why you can trade them for the game’s most valuable items at Siero’s Knickknack Shack. If you’re looking to gather Gold Dalia Badges and Tickets, here’s the best way to do it.

Recommended Videos

How to farm Gold Dalia Badges and Tickets in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

It’s all in Quick Quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To get Gold Dalia Badges in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, you must spend Gold Badge Tickets in online Quick Quests. Each ticket guarantees you one Gold Dalia Badge, but you’re limited to using three tickets per quest. If you have more tickets, you need to play additional Quick Quest rounds to earn more badges. That means your first step is to collect the tickets, and then you can use them to obtain the badges in Quick Quest.

Here is every way to get Gold Badge Tickets:

Earn them as first-clear rewards from various Boss quests. Claim one ticket daily via Check-In Bonus in the Quick Quest menu. Complete three Quick Quests to claim an additional ticket from the Quick Quest menu’s Play Bonus feature.

No quest throughout the entire game drops Gold Badge Tickets repeatedly, not even the Proud quests. This means you’re essentially limited to Quick Quests for ticket farming. This system encourages more experienced players to play alongside newer players, as you’re randomly assigned quests ranging from Easy to the hardest difficulty you’ve unlocked, up to Maniac.

If your goal is to farm Gold Dalia Badges, your best strategy is to play Quick Quests continuously for Gold Badge Tickets. Although you need to be in online play to use the Tickets for Badges, you can still earn Tickets by playing offline Quick Quests through the Play Bonus, assuming your AI party is up for the challenge. However, the game scales you down to the quest’s level, preventing you from quickly defeating lower-difficulty quests as you might when selecting them directly from the counter. Personally, I find online play more efficient since even low-level players tend to perform better than the AI, so I recommend focusing on online Quick Quests for farming.