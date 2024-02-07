Best party in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

In Granblue Fantasy: Relink, your enemies and characters can be weak or strong against specific Elements, which means every battle requires something a little different. That said, each composition boils down to three key points—Elements, role, and skills—meaning we can build the best party focused around perfecting that quite easily.

Recommended Videos

Best team in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

There are too many characters to choose from. Image via Cygames

With 18 characters and an element-based combat system, the best team in Granblue Fantasy: Relink consists of the best characters from every element. The best characters to pick from each element include:

Fire: Zeta (DPS) and Percival (DPS)

Water: Lancelot (DPS) and Katalina (DPS and Support-Healing)

Earth: Cagliostro (Support-Healer) and Eugen (Balanced)

Wind: Gran/Djeeta (DPS and Support)

Light: Io (DPS and Support) and Ferry (Special)

Dark: Narmaya (DPS) and Id (DPS)

Now, you won’t be able to take all these characters into combat because your party can only be four characters max and there are six Element types. So you will have characters on the bench. But by doing this, if one of your characters is weak against an enemy, you can switch it out for another who is either neutral or strong against that type. It’s a great way to cover your bases and ensure you’re not taking any unnecessary damage.

Another point of concern is regarding a character’s skill. You typically want to choose a DPS character with an Element type that is strong against your enemy. That way, they can deal more damage, and you can end combat quickly, which is great if you’re trying to get clear time rewards for quests. If I’ve deployed all my strong-against-enemy element characters, I tend to pick neutral characters who are either full DPS or if my team is DPS-heavy and I’m worried about losing health, I’ll pick a DPS/Healer-hybrid character.

However, we all have biases and choose teams based on preferences. My go-to team right now is made up of Narmaya, Io, Cagliosto, and Zeta. But I will sub one or two for another character if they’re weak against the enemy, or change my roster, depending on the boss and whether I need CC (Lancelot has a great CC), stuns, heals, and DPS.

With this in mind, you can create the best composition for every situation so long as you choose characters who are strong or, at the very least, neutral against your enemy.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink elemental weakness combat system, explained

In Granblue Fantasy: Relink, each element is strong and weak against another element type, as shown in the table below. It’s important to note that while Light and Dark elements are strong against each other, they are also vulnerable against each other.

Element Strong Against Weak Against Earth Water Wind Fire Wind Water Water (Ice) Fire Earth Wind Earth Fire Light Dark Dark Light

Tip: If an enemy is a Fire element type, you’d want to use a Water element character, or if your enemy is an Earth element type, you’ll want to use Gran/Djeeta.

By leveling up the best characters in each element and knowing the elemental weakness system, you can create the best team for every combat situation in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.