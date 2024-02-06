How to unlock characters in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Granblue Fantasy: Relink already kicks off with a party of six playable characters and yet still has plenty more for you to unlock throughout the story. And I mean plenty of them.

In total, there are 19 playable party members in Granblue Fantasy: Relink (20 if you count both the male and female versions of the main character Gran). Even if you’re unfamiliar with the original Granblue Fantasy mobile game, you will want to unlock as many of them as possible. Aside from keeping your party varied, each has a unique combat style and abilities.

You will need to put a lot of work in to unlock the full cast, so here’s a simple breakdown of how you can recruit every playable character in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

How do you recruit party members in Granblue Fantasy: Relink?

The method of unlocking characters is actually rather basic. All you need to do is acquire Crewmate Cards, which you exchange at Siero’s Knickknack Shack. You don’t even need to save up a lot of them since each character can be recruited with just one Crewmate Card.

Once you have one, you may as well exchange it ASAP and pick whichever of the 12 available characters catches your eye, be it the fiery Percival or the quiet Siegfried. I picked Vaseraga myself only because he looks cool, being an armored hulk of a man with a giant scythe. Here’s a full list of the unlockable characters, along with their in-game bios:

Character name Description Charlotta A knight who serves as the captain of the Lumiel Order of Holy Knights. Though she is small in stature, she wields her greatsword with aplomb. Ghandagoza Founder of the Eternal Rage style. He has accomplished many legendary feats with his furious fists. Ferry A young ghost who accidentally summoned Celeste, the primal beast of death. Her afterlife was originally spent in isolation, but after finding her lovable ghost pets, her lonely days seemed like a thing of the past. Narmaya A swordswoman born to a long line of martial arts masters. She has trained arduously to combine her family’s martial arts and magic into her own style of swordplay. Lancelot A knight who leads the Order of the White Dragons. He earned the trust of the king and citizens of Feendrache through his heroic endeavors. Vane The vice-captain of Feendrache’s Order of the White Dragons. He is an ardent champion of justice who despises evil. Percival This knight travels the skies in hopes of creating his ideal country. He is known as the “Lord of Flames” for his prowess with a sword and his ability to manipulate fire. Siegfried An exceptional knight with a calm demeanor. After falling victim to a court conspiracy, he fled his country and became a tragic hero. Cagliostro A brilliant mage who founded alchemy in the Sky Realm. She has learned how to achieve virtual immortality by regularly replacing her body with new vessels that suit her tastes. Yodarha A jolly old fisherman who’s content with passing his days atop his mountain home. He was once a famed swordmaster with many pupils. But that was a long time ago. Zeta A daring warrior who hunts primal beasts for the Society. Contractor to the seal weapon known as Spear of Arves, she uses her speed to great effect in battle. Vaseraga A Draph warrior who hunts primal beasts for the Society. Contractor to the seal weapon known as Great Scythe Grynoth, he uses his incredible strength and unyielding spirit to overwhelm his foes.

Since each character only needs one card to be recruited, though, this means the Crewmate Cards in Granblue Fantasy: Relink are rare. Fortunately, they’re not random drops. Every Crewmate Card is acquired by completing certain missions.

Only a few of them are obtained by clearing chapters in the story. Not counting the card you get for beating the main game, you only get to unlock three characters if you gun through the plot. Another six can be obtained from clearing optional Quest Counter missions, with the final two locked behind the endgame. We have a guide on which objectives need to be cleared to get all the Crewmate Cards, but if there are specific characters you want in the party, prioritize unlocking them first.

When choosing who to recruit, you get an overview of their playstyle and skills, but there’s no way to test them beforehand. If you don’t mind being cheeky, you could always save the game beforehand, spend a Crewmate Card, test the character out, and if you don’t care for their playstyle, reload your save and pick another. Be sure to go into the Game Options menu and turn off Auto Save first, just in case.

If you’ve been paying attention, you’ll have noticed the 12 unlockable characters plus the starting party only adds up to 18, leaving one character unaccounted for. That’s because their identity is something of a spoiler. If you care about that sort of thing, best stop reading now before I give away who they are.

The final unlockable character is Id, who is introduced as one of Granblue Fantasy: Relink‘s villains. He’s the only character you don’t need a Crewmate Card to unlock. Instead, he’ll join the party once you complete the final chapter, making him available for endgame content.

At the time of writing, developer Cygames plans to add at least two more playable characters to the game—Seofon and Tweyen—as part of its post-launch roadmap. It hasn’t shared exactly how these characters will be acquired in-game; only saying their inclusion will be a free update, but there will be a paid option to unlock them immediately.