How to get the War Elemental Sigil in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

If you don’t want to stress about matching attack types to enemy weaknesses in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, aim to get the War Elemental Sigil. This legendary item makes all your attacks hit enemies as if they’re weak against them, giving you a big boost in damage.

Rolling for the War Elemental Sigil in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Gather as many Curios as you can. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To get the War Elemental Sigil in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, you need to take items called Curios to Zathba for appraisal in the bar at the town of Seedhollow. You can do this after you finish the main story of the game. These Curios might contain the Sigil, but the chance of finding one is pretty low, since it’s a Legendary drop. As of now, there’s no known way to boost your chances of getting the Sigil, though some players in the community are investigating if Curious gotten from Maniac and Proud difficulties have different drops from those of lower difficulties. For instance, I didn’t get any after checking about 30 Curios from Easy to Extreme. So getting the War Elemental Sigil really comes down to luck.

There have been no reports of players getting the War Elemental Sigil from Siero’s Transmute and Transmarvel Sigils.

How to farm Curios

If you’re after the War Elemental Sigil quickly, you’ll need to gather lots of Curios. You can find these by finishing any Very Hard or harder quest in the game, but getting them is random. If you haven’t reached the very tough Proud difficulty levels yet, it’s a good idea to just play the game normally and pick up Curios as you go. This way is better because Curios from Proud level can give you other interesting Sigils like Roll of the Dice, not just War Elemental.

When you reach Proud difficulty, try to do Maniac or Proud Boss quests that you can complete fast and aim for an S++ rank, as this might give you a better chance of finding a Curio when the quest ends. Some players say the Goblin Warrior boss is the best to farm because you can defeat it really quickly.

War Elemental Sigil stats