Best Curio farming quests in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Curios are key for getting the best unique Sigils in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Some treasures inside Curios can’t be found through Sigil Transmutation or Transmarvel, nor do they drop from quests. So, farming Curios for these items is inevitable.

Every Curio has the same chance to give you every item, including Legendary. It doesn’t matter if the Curios is from a Proud or Extreme quest; the loot pool when Zathba appraises them is the same. The trick to farming them is to pick the easiest and quickest quest that gives you steady drops. There’s one quest that fits this bill perfectly.

Best quest to farm Curios in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

It’s actually an easy quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Assault Formation on Extreme difficulty is the best choice for farming Curios in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. It’s a quick, four-minute Survival quest full of level 80 enemies that are easy to defeat, with no bosses to worry about. Plus, you can use Full Assist Mode for AFK farming on this Extreme quest.

What sets Assault Formation apart from other quests, like Slimepede on Maniac, is the ability to AFK farm while also collecting High-Grade Scrap and Machine Units. These are great for trading for Knickknack Vouchers at Siero’s Shop, allowing you to engage in the game’s second gacha system, Transmute and Transmarvel Sigils. Thus, Assault Formation nets you plenty of useful items for rolling both gacha systems, whereas Slimepede mainly offers Curios.

If you’re looking to farm Curios actively and also want to farm Mastery Points, however, Slimepede is the best alternative option since it gives twice as many MSP as Assault Formation. Choosing between the two really comes down to your needs, though Assault Formation is usually superior for general purposes.

Notable Curio-exclusive Sigils

A good utility sigil. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Here are some special Sigils you can find only in Curios: