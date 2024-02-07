Category:
Granblue Fantasy

Best Curio farming quests in Granblue Fantasy Relink

If you want some exclusive Sigils, you'll need to farm Curios eventually.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Feb 7, 2024 08:14 am
A screenshot of Zathba appraising Curios.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Curios are key for getting the best unique Sigils in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Some treasures inside Curios can’t be found through Sigil Transmutation or Transmarvel, nor do they drop from quests. So, farming Curios for these items is inevitable.

Recommended Videos

Every Curio has the same chance to give you every item, including Legendary. It doesn’t matter if the Curios is from a Proud or Extreme quest; the loot pool when Zathba appraises them is the same. The trick to farming them is to pick the easiest and quickest quest that gives you steady drops. There’s one quest that fits this bill perfectly.

Best quest to farm Curios in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

A screenshot of Granblue Fantasy: Relink showing the Assault Formation quest.
It’s actually an easy quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Assault Formation on Extreme difficulty is the best choice for farming Curios in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. It’s a quick, four-minute Survival quest full of level 80 enemies that are easy to defeat, with no bosses to worry about. Plus, you can use Full Assist Mode for AFK farming on this Extreme quest.

What sets Assault Formation apart from other quests, like Slimepede on Maniac, is the ability to AFK farm while also collecting High-Grade Scrap and Machine Units. These are great for trading for Knickknack Vouchers at Siero’s Shop, allowing you to engage in the game’s second gacha system, Transmute and Transmarvel Sigils. Thus, Assault Formation nets you plenty of useful items for rolling both gacha systems, whereas Slimepede mainly offers Curios.

If you’re looking to farm Curios actively and also want to farm Mastery Points, however, Slimepede is the best alternative option since it gives twice as many MSP as Assault Formation. Choosing between the two really comes down to your needs, though Assault Formation is usually superior for general purposes.

Notable Curio-exclusive Sigils

A screenshot of the Untouchable Sigil in the player's inventory.
A good utility sigil. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Here are some special Sigils you can find only in Curios:

  • Berserker: Boosts your damage but stops you from dodging and guarding.
  • Glass Cannon: Greatly increases your damage but you get dizzy easier.
  • Roll of the Die: Sometimes makes your attacks do four times the damage.
  • Supplemental Damage: Adds extra damage beyond the damage cap.
  • Untouchable: Makes ground dodges go farther.
  • War Elemental: Makes all your attacks hit with the best element for more damage.
related content
Read Article Does Granblue Fantasy Relink have cross-save and cross-progression?
Granblue Fantasy Relink party main cast
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Does Granblue Fantasy Relink have cross-save and cross-progression?
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 7, 2024
Read Article All difficulty settings in Granblue Fantasy Relink: Which should you choose?
Promotional artwork of the main cast from Granblue Fantasty: Relink.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
All difficulty settings in Granblue Fantasy Relink: Which should you choose?
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Best Mastery Points farm in Granblue Fantasy Relink
A screenshot of Lancelot's offensive tree maxed out in GBF Relink.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Best Mastery Points farm in Granblue Fantasy Relink
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 7, 2024
Read Article How to find Granblue Fantasy Relink save file location on PC
A man and a girl standing on stairs in Granblue Fantasy Relink
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How to find Granblue Fantasy Relink save file location on PC
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Best party in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Siegfried a crewmate character in Granblue Fantasy relink
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Best party in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Feb 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Does Granblue Fantasy Relink have cross-save and cross-progression?
Granblue Fantasy Relink party main cast
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Does Granblue Fantasy Relink have cross-save and cross-progression?
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 7, 2024
Read Article All difficulty settings in Granblue Fantasy Relink: Which should you choose?
Promotional artwork of the main cast from Granblue Fantasty: Relink.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
All difficulty settings in Granblue Fantasy Relink: Which should you choose?
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Best Mastery Points farm in Granblue Fantasy Relink
A screenshot of Lancelot's offensive tree maxed out in GBF Relink.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Best Mastery Points farm in Granblue Fantasy Relink
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 7, 2024
Read Article How to find Granblue Fantasy Relink save file location on PC
A man and a girl standing on stairs in Granblue Fantasy Relink
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How to find Granblue Fantasy Relink save file location on PC
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Best party in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Siegfried a crewmate character in Granblue Fantasy relink
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Best party in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Feb 6, 2024

Author

Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now grinding to Proud quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.