Granblue Fantasy: Relink trophy list: All trophies and achievements

Granblue Fantasy: Relink‘s main story may not be especially long compared to other RPGs, but its achievements list will keep you playing long after it’s over.
Those looking for a slightly shorter adventure between all the other big RPG releases, like Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and Persona 3 Reload, will find just that in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. If you wind up really enjoying what it has to offer, though, it’s riddled with a lot of side content and optional activities, including an extensive trophy/achievement list.
How many trophies and achievements are in Granblue Fantasy: Relink?
There are 54 trophies/achievements in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, 18 of which are hidden. We’ve divided the list below since some of the hidden trophies’ descriptions have some story spoilers, though most of them you earn just from completing each chapter.
Most of them are fairly simple to unlock and just require a lot of time spent playing the game. For example, Chain Burst Champion requires you to perform chain bursts 100 times in battle, which you’re bound to do naturally as you progress through the game. A few can only be acquired during specific chapters, so it’s a good thing you can revisit them with the Chapter Select feature.
It also appears none of the trophies are locked behind Granblue Fantasy: Relink‘s multiplayer options. So, if you prefer to play solo, you should be able to complete the trophy list. That said, working together with friends may make some trophies easier to unlock or at least more fun since you won’t be alone.
Granblue Fantasy: Relink trophy and achievement list
|Name
|Description
|PlayStation trophy grade
|Platinum Sky
|Obtain all trophies/achievements
|Platinum
|Nothing Is Impossible!
|Complete all side quests
|Silver
|Squad’s All Here
|Unlock all characters
|Silver
|Fate Can’t Wait
|Complete all characters’ fate episodes, including their epilogues
|Silver
|Reminiscence
|Fill in every Field Notes entry in Lyria’s Journal
|Silver
|True Potential
|Unlock the power of an Ascension weapon for the first time
|Silver
|Leave It to Me
|Achieve an S++ quest evaluation for the first time
|Bronze
|It’s All About Communication
|Use an emote
|Bronze
|Primal Beast Punisher
|Defeat primal beasts 100 times
|Bronze
|I Try to Help
|Complete a side quest for the first time
|Bronze
|About to Full Burst
|Trigger a full burst in battle
|Bronze
|Don’t Think It Goes Higher Than That
|Deal more than 999,999 damage with a chain burst in battle
|Bronze
|In Perfect Sync
|Enter link time in battle (excluding Training)
|Bronze
|Chain Burst Champion
|Activate chain bursts 100 times in battles (excluding certain battles)
|Bronze
|No Holding Back
|Unleash Skybound Arts 10 times in battles (excluding certain battles)
|Bronze
|Field Medic
|Revive allies five times
|Bronze
|It’s Called Skill
|Use skills 50 times in battles
|Bronze
|Buff Buffet
|Use buffing skills to grant status effects to allies 20 times in battles
|Bronze
|Debuff Deluge
|Use debuffing skills to inflict status ailments on foes 20 times in battle
|Bronze
|I Will Survive
|Use 50 potions
|Bronze
|Give Me Something to Break
|Put foes into Break five times in battles (excluding certain battles)
|Bronze
|A Fateful Encounter
|Complete a fate episode prologue for the first time
|Bronze
|A Fateful Farewell
|Complete a fate episode epilogue
|Bronze
|Push It to the Limit
|Raise a character to level 100
|Bronze
|I Like It When Numbers Go Up
|Acquire a total of 100,000 rupies
|Bronze
|Crabs Are Neat
|Find 20 wee pincers
|Bronze
|Closer to the Truth
|Find 30 archive entries
|Bronze
|Treasure Hunter
|Open 50 treasure chests (excluding town chests)
|Bronze
|Unlocked and Unloaded
|Open all locked treasure chests
|Bronze
|Practice Makes Perfect
|Get some practice in with Sir Barrold
|Bronze
|No Cap
|Uncap a weapon at the blacksmith
|Bronze
|Knickknack Shack Regular
|Use Siero’s Treasure Trade to complete 10 trades
|Bronze
|On the Road to Mastery
|Unlock a character action node from Masteries for the first time
|Bronze
|Making Ends Meet
|Sell 10 sigils
|Bronze
|Welcome to the Crew
|Unlock a new character
|Bronze
|On the House
|Get an appraisal from Zathba
|Bronze
Granblue Fantasy: Relink hidden trophies and achievements list
|Name
|Description
|PlayStation trophy grade
|Wings of Destruction
|Complete the quest “The Final Report”
|Gold
|The Ultimate
|Complete the main story up to Chapter Ø on Ultimate difficulty
|Gold
|Id
|Complete Final Chapter of the main story
|Silver
|Skybound Heart
|Complete Chapter Ø of the main story
|Silver
|The Forgotten Sky
|Complete Prologue of the main story
|Bronze
|The Western Frontier
|Complete Chapter One of the main story
|Bronze
|Tempest on the Horizon
|Complete Chapter Two of the main story
|Bronze
|Creation of the Stars
|Complete Chapter Three of the main story
|Bronze
|Skies Forever Blue
|Complete Chapter Four of the main story
|Bronze
|Shadows in the Snowscape
|Complete Chapter Five of the main story
|Bronze
|In Search of Hope
|Complete Chapter Six of the main story
|Bronze
|Warning Signs
|Complete Chapter Seven of the main story
|Bronze
|Relink
|Complete Chapter Eight of the main story
|Bronze
|Opposing Wills
|Complete Chapter Nine of the main story
|Bronze
|Sharpshooter
|Destroy all guided projectiles of an enemy barrage using a single Charged Shot from an ether cannon in Chapter Four of the main story
|Bronze
|Cannon Crusher
|Destroy all enemy cannons in Chapter Four of the main story
|Bronze
|Child of Darkness and Flames
|Defeat Angra Mainyu without taking any damage while controlling Proto Bahamut in Chapter Eight of the main story
|Bronze
|Primeval Dragon
|Defeat Bahamut Versa Omega without taking any damage while controlling Proto Bahamut in Chapter Ø of the main story
|Bronze