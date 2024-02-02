Granblue Fantasy: Relink trophy list: All trophies and achievements

Granblue Fantasy: Relink‘s main story may not be especially long compared to other RPGs, but its achievements list will keep you playing long after it’s over.

Those looking for a slightly shorter adventure between all the other big RPG releases, like Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and Persona 3 Reload, will find just that in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. If you wind up really enjoying what it has to offer, though, it’s riddled with a lot of side content and optional activities, including an extensive trophy/achievement list.

How many trophies and achievements are in Granblue Fantasy: Relink?

There are 54 trophies/achievements in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, 18 of which are hidden. We’ve divided the list below since some of the hidden trophies’ descriptions have some story spoilers, though most of them you earn just from completing each chapter.

Most of them are fairly simple to unlock and just require a lot of time spent playing the game. For example, Chain Burst Champion requires you to perform chain bursts 100 times in battle, which you’re bound to do naturally as you progress through the game. A few can only be acquired during specific chapters, so it’s a good thing you can revisit them with the Chapter Select feature.

It also appears none of the trophies are locked behind Granblue Fantasy: Relink‘s multiplayer options. So, if you prefer to play solo, you should be able to complete the trophy list. That said, working together with friends may make some trophies easier to unlock or at least more fun since you won’t be alone.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink trophy and achievement list

Name Description PlayStation trophy grade Platinum Sky Obtain all trophies/achievements Platinum Nothing Is Impossible! Complete all side quests Silver Squad’s All Here Unlock all characters Silver Fate Can’t Wait Complete all characters’ fate episodes, including their epilogues Silver Reminiscence Fill in every Field Notes entry in Lyria’s Journal Silver True Potential Unlock the power of an Ascension weapon for the first time Silver Leave It to Me Achieve an S++ quest evaluation for the first time Bronze It’s All About Communication Use an emote Bronze Primal Beast Punisher Defeat primal beasts 100 times Bronze I Try to Help Complete a side quest for the first time Bronze About to Full Burst Trigger a full burst in battle Bronze Don’t Think It Goes Higher Than That Deal more than 999,999 damage with a chain burst in battle Bronze In Perfect Sync Enter link time in battle (excluding Training) Bronze Chain Burst Champion Activate chain bursts 100 times in battles (excluding certain battles) Bronze No Holding Back Unleash Skybound Arts 10 times in battles (excluding certain battles) Bronze Field Medic Revive allies five times Bronze It’s Called Skill Use skills 50 times in battles Bronze Buff Buffet Use buffing skills to grant status effects to allies 20 times in battles Bronze Debuff Deluge Use debuffing skills to inflict status ailments on foes 20 times in battle Bronze I Will Survive Use 50 potions Bronze Give Me Something to Break Put foes into Break five times in battles (excluding certain battles) Bronze A Fateful Encounter Complete a fate episode prologue for the first time Bronze A Fateful Farewell Complete a fate episode epilogue Bronze Push It to the Limit Raise a character to level 100 Bronze I Like It When Numbers Go Up Acquire a total of 100,000 rupies Bronze Crabs Are Neat Find 20 wee pincers Bronze Closer to the Truth Find 30 archive entries Bronze Treasure Hunter Open 50 treasure chests (excluding town chests) Bronze Unlocked and Unloaded Open all locked treasure chests Bronze Practice Makes Perfect Get some practice in with Sir Barrold Bronze No Cap Uncap a weapon at the blacksmith Bronze Knickknack Shack Regular Use Siero’s Treasure Trade to complete 10 trades Bronze On the Road to Mastery Unlock a character action node from Masteries for the first time Bronze Making Ends Meet Sell 10 sigils Bronze Welcome to the Crew Unlock a new character Bronze On the House Get an appraisal from Zathba Bronze

Granblue Fantasy: Relink hidden trophies and achievements list