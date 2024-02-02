Category:
Granblue Fantasy: Relink trophy list: All trophies and achievements

This list will keep completionists busy.
Published: Feb 2, 2024 07:20 am
Three-image grid from Granblue Fantasy: Relink featuring an airship in the sky, a close-up of a character, and a battle against a fiery dragon.
Images via Cygames. Remix by Dot Esports

Granblue Fantasy: Relink‘s main story may not be especially long compared to other RPGs, but its achievements list will keep you playing long after it’s over.

Those looking for a slightly shorter adventure between all the other big RPG releases, like Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and Persona 3 Reload, will find just that in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. If you wind up really enjoying what it has to offer, though, it’s riddled with a lot of side content and optional activities, including an extensive trophy/achievement list.

How many trophies and achievements are in Granblue Fantasy: Relink?

A promotional image of several of the main characters of Granblue Fantasy: Relink.
Working with friends may help unlock certain achievements more quickly. Image via Cygames

There are 54 trophies/achievements in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, 18 of which are hidden. We’ve divided the list below since some of the hidden trophies’ descriptions have some story spoilers, though most of them you earn just from completing each chapter.

Most of them are fairly simple to unlock and just require a lot of time spent playing the game. For example, Chain Burst Champion requires you to perform chain bursts 100 times in battle, which you’re bound to do naturally as you progress through the game. A few can only be acquired during specific chapters, so it’s a good thing you can revisit them with the Chapter Select feature.

It also appears none of the trophies are locked behind Granblue Fantasy: Relink‘s multiplayer options. So, if you prefer to play solo, you should be able to complete the trophy list. That said, working together with friends may make some trophies easier to unlock or at least more fun since you won’t be alone.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink trophy and achievement list

NameDescriptionPlayStation trophy grade
Platinum SkyObtain all trophies/achievementsPlatinum
Nothing Is Impossible!Complete all side questsSilver
Squad’s All HereUnlock all charactersSilver
Fate Can’t WaitComplete all characters’ fate episodes, including their epiloguesSilver
ReminiscenceFill in every Field Notes entry in Lyria’s JournalSilver
True PotentialUnlock the power of an Ascension weapon for the first timeSilver
Leave It to MeAchieve an S++ quest evaluation for the first timeBronze
It’s All About CommunicationUse an emoteBronze
Primal Beast PunisherDefeat primal beasts 100 timesBronze
I Try to HelpComplete a side quest for the first timeBronze
About to Full BurstTrigger a full burst in battleBronze
Don’t Think It Goes Higher Than ThatDeal more than 999,999 damage with a chain burst in battleBronze
In Perfect SyncEnter link time in battle (excluding Training)Bronze
Chain Burst ChampionActivate chain bursts 100 times in battles (excluding certain battles)Bronze
No Holding BackUnleash Skybound Arts 10 times in battles (excluding certain battles)Bronze
Field MedicRevive allies five timesBronze
It’s Called SkillUse skills 50 times in battlesBronze
Buff BuffetUse buffing skills to grant status effects to allies 20 times in battlesBronze
Debuff DelugeUse debuffing skills to inflict status ailments on foes 20 times in battleBronze
I Will SurviveUse 50 potionsBronze
Give Me Something to BreakPut foes into Break five times in battles (excluding certain battles)Bronze
A Fateful EncounterComplete a fate episode prologue for the first timeBronze
A Fateful FarewellComplete a fate episode epilogueBronze
Push It to the LimitRaise a character to level 100Bronze
I Like It When Numbers Go UpAcquire a total of 100,000 rupiesBronze
Crabs Are NeatFind 20 wee pincersBronze
Closer to the TruthFind 30 archive entriesBronze
Treasure HunterOpen 50 treasure chests (excluding town chests)Bronze
Unlocked and UnloadedOpen all locked treasure chestsBronze
Practice Makes PerfectGet some practice in with Sir BarroldBronze
No CapUncap a weapon at the blacksmithBronze
Knickknack Shack RegularUse Siero’s Treasure Trade to complete 10 tradesBronze
On the Road to MasteryUnlock a character action node from Masteries for the first timeBronze
Making Ends MeetSell 10 sigilsBronze
Welcome to the CrewUnlock a new characterBronze
On the HouseGet an appraisal from ZathbaBronze

Granblue Fantasy: Relink hidden trophies and achievements list

NameDescriptionPlayStation trophy grade
Wings of DestructionComplete the quest “The Final Report”Gold
The UltimateComplete the main story up to Chapter Ø on Ultimate difficultyGold
IdComplete Final Chapter of the main storySilver
Skybound HeartComplete Chapter Ø of the main storySilver
The Forgotten SkyComplete Prologue of the main storyBronze
The Western FrontierComplete Chapter One of the main storyBronze
Tempest on the HorizonComplete Chapter Two of the main storyBronze
Creation of the StarsComplete Chapter Three of the main storyBronze
Skies Forever BlueComplete Chapter Four of the main storyBronze
Shadows in the SnowscapeComplete Chapter Five of the main storyBronze
In Search of HopeComplete Chapter Six of the main storyBronze
Warning SignsComplete Chapter Seven of the main storyBronze
RelinkComplete Chapter Eight of the main storyBronze
Opposing WillsComplete Chapter Nine of the main storyBronze
SharpshooterDestroy all guided projectiles of an enemy barrage using a single Charged Shot from an ether cannon in Chapter Four of the main storyBronze
Cannon CrusherDestroy all enemy cannons in Chapter Four of the main storyBronze
Child of Darkness and FlamesDefeat Angra Mainyu without taking any damage while controlling Proto Bahamut in Chapter Eight of the main storyBronze
Primeval DragonDefeat Bahamut Versa Omega without taking any damage while controlling Proto Bahamut in Chapter Ø of the main storyBronze
related content
Read Article Does Granblue Fantasy: Relink have mods?
A screenshot of Granblue Fantasy Relink in the desert with a gear icon on the left
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Does Granblue Fantasy: Relink have mods?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Is Granblue Fantasy: Relink coming to Xbox Game Pass?
Lyria reaching for something towards the camera.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Is Granblue Fantasy: Relink coming to Xbox Game Pass?
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Is Granblue Fantasy: Relink region locked?
A promotional image of several of the main characters of Granblue Fantasy: Relink.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Is Granblue Fantasy: Relink region locked?
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 1, 2024
Read Article How to fix Granblue Fantasy: Relink crashing errors on PC
Four Granblue Fantasy: Relink characters on a grass hill. One of the characters is approching the other three.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How to fix Granblue Fantasy: Relink crashing errors on PC
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Does Granblue Fantasy: Relink support ultra-wide monitors?
A man and a girl standing on stairs in Granblue Fantasy Relink
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Does Granblue Fantasy: Relink support ultra-wide monitors?
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 1, 2024
Michael Beckwith
Staff writer at Dot Esports. Nintendo fan and Sonic the Hedgehog apologist. Knows a worrying amount of Kingdom Hearts lore. Has previously written for Metro, TechRadar, and Game Rant.