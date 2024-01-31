Category:
Can you replay chapters in Granblue Fantasy: Relink?

You'll have to wait a bit to replay a chapter.
Bhernardo Viana
Published: Jan 31, 2024 06:46 am
A Granblue Fantasy Relink picture showing two characters with sword fighting with two arrows forming a cycle on top of them.
Image via Cygames.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink’s chapters are brimming with collectibles and hidden secrets. It’s likely that most players, including you and I, won’t discover everything within these maps on our first playthrough. Luckily, the game lets you replay chapters, giving you another chance to uncover all it has to offer.

How to replay chapters in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

A promotional image of several of the main characters of Granblue Fantasy: Relink.
You can play with multiple characters later. Image via Cygames

In Granblue Fantasy: Relink, you can play chapters again once you complete the main story. This unlocks the Chapter Select feature. It shows you the total number of chests and collectibles in each chapter, and how many you found on your first try. This gives you the chance to aim for the highest rank, S++, in every chapter to earn extra rewards.

To replay story chapters, head to the Quest Counter and choose the Chapter Select option. Then, choose the chapter you want to play again from the list. You will instantly be taken back to that mission with your current character roster.

Since you can replay chapters, you don’t have to worry about finding everything the first time. When you start the Relink story, you won’t know how many collectibles are in each area. This might make you spend a lot of time searching for items that aren’t there. Many players who’ve finished the game suggest that new players should enjoy the story first. Afterward, when you can replay chapters and know exactly what to find, you can focus on collecting everything and grinding for higher stage ranks.

The only way to switch out the main characters, Gran and Djeeta, with other characters you get later is by replaying chapters. You can then choose any characters for your team. But, before that, during the story missions, Gran and Djeeta must be in your team. You need to get Crewmate Cards to unlock new characters.

Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now completely hooked by Palworld.