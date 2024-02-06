Category:
Granblue Fantasy

How to get Silver Wolf Clovis in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

You need to clear some Maniac quests to get your hands on them.
Bhernardo Viana
Published: Feb 6, 2024 11:53 am
A screenshot of Gallanza in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Silver Wolf Clovis is a key material for maxing out some weapons in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. It’s really important later on, but you have to finish specific quests on Maniac mode to get it. Let’s go through the steps to unlock it.

All quests that drop Silver Wolf Clovis in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

A screenshot of the Granblue Fantasy Relink boss Gallanza attacking.
Gallanza hits hard. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In Granblue Fantasy: Relink, Silver Wolf Clovis drops from two quests:

  • “The Saga Continues: Silver” in Maniac or Proud difficulties, as a random drop.
  • “The Wolf and the Veil” in Proud difficulty, as a Side Goal reward.

If you need it in Maniac difficulty to upgrade from level 125 to 150, play “The Saga Continues: Silver” and beat Gallanza until you drop the item. After you get one, you can buy more from Siero’s Knickknack Shop like other Boss Treasures. But be ready, the drop rate is pretty low; some players report only getting one per 10 battles. While

To unlock The Saga Continues: Silver, you must clear all Maniac quests marked with the red icon with swords, as beating them will unlock new quests, including this one.

If you’re playing Proud quests, it’s usually quicker and a bit easier to just complete the Side Quests of “The Wolf and the Veil” for Silver Wolf Clovis. But if you really need to level up your weapons before that, brace yourself for some farming.

Sadly, you can’t AFK farm for Silver Wolf Clovis because Full Assist Mode doesn’t work in Maniac and Proud quests. But if you feel your level is too low and you need a power boost, passive farming by leaving the game on can help. Some quests offer lots of Mastery Points and good experience in just a short time. This way, you boost your character’s skills and strength with Mastery upgrades, helping you get ready to farm Silver Wolf Clovis in Proud later.

Read Article Granblue Fantasy Relink: All weapons and how to unlock them
A split screen image showing three weapons in Granblue Fantasy Relink
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy Relink: All weapons and how to unlock them
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to AFK Farm in Granblue Fantasy Relink
Cagliostro sitting in Seedhollow.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How to AFK Farm in Granblue Fantasy Relink
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Granblue Fantasy: Relink endgame: Raids, Weapons, and farming
A screenshot of Vulkan Bolla boss in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy: Relink endgame: Raids, Weapons, and farming
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to unlock characters in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
A promotional image of the characters from Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How to unlock characters in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to get Dragon Scale in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Promotional artwork of the main cast from Granblue Fantasty: Relink.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How to get Dragon Scale in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Feb 6, 2024
Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now grinding to Proud quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.