How to get Silver Wolf Clovis in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

The Silver Wolf Clovis is a key material for maxing out some weapons in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. It’s really important later on, but you have to finish specific quests on Maniac mode to get it. Let’s go through the steps to unlock it.

All quests that drop Silver Wolf Clovis in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Gallanza hits hard. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In Granblue Fantasy: Relink, Silver Wolf Clovis drops from two quests:

“The Saga Continues: Silver” in Maniac or Proud difficulties, as a random drop.

in Maniac or Proud difficulties, as a random drop. “The Wolf and the Veil” in Proud difficulty, as a Side Goal reward.

If you need it in Maniac difficulty to upgrade from level 125 to 150, play “The Saga Continues: Silver” and beat Gallanza until you drop the item. After you get one, you can buy more from Siero’s Knickknack Shop like other Boss Treasures. But be ready, the drop rate is pretty low; some players report only getting one per 10 battles. While

To unlock The Saga Continues: Silver, you must clear all Maniac quests marked with the red icon with swords, as beating them will unlock new quests, including this one.

If you’re playing Proud quests, it’s usually quicker and a bit easier to just complete the Side Quests of “The Wolf and the Veil” for Silver Wolf Clovis. But if you really need to level up your weapons before that, brace yourself for some farming.

Sadly, you can’t AFK farm for Silver Wolf Clovis because Full Assist Mode doesn’t work in Maniac and Proud quests. But if you feel your level is too low and you need a power boost, passive farming by leaving the game on can help. Some quests offer lots of Mastery Points and good experience in just a short time. This way, you boost your character’s skills and strength with Mastery upgrades, helping you get ready to farm Silver Wolf Clovis in Proud later.