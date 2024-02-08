How to get the Roll of the Die Sigil in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Roll of the Die is an interesting Sigil in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. It gives your normal attacks a chance to do up to four times more damage. But, there’s also a chance they might only do one damage. If you like taking risks, this is how you can get it.

What does the Roll of the Die do in Granblue Fantasy: Relink?

The Roll of the Die Sigil is a Legendary sigil that you get at level 15, and that’s the highest level it goes. It gives your normal attacks a chance to do damage between 1x and 4x. The biggest hit, 4x, can break the damage cap. But if you don’t hit that number, your attacks will only do 1 damage. This is its exact description:

Grants a chance for normal attacks to deal 1x-4x damage. The 4x multipliers ignores damage cap for a max of 999,999 damage. Otherwise attacks only deal 1 damage.

Using this Sigil means your damage depends a lot on luck. It’s exciting but not for everyone. It’s best for those who love to see huge damage numbers pop up.

How to get the Roll of the Die Sigil

You’ll spend some time at Zathba’s. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To get Roll of the Die, you need to collect Curios and bring them to Zathba in Seedhollow for appraisal. When revealed, Curios have random drops, and every Curio, no matter where you find it, shares the same chance for loot. Roll of the Die is a rare find in these Curios, so you might need to open hundreds before finding one. I’ve already opened more than 200 Curios without getting Roll of the Die. So, if you don’t get it, keep collecting and opening Curios until you do.

But generally speaking, Roll of the Die isn’t a good choice. Players who got the Sigil and tested it in Practice mode found that it lowers your DPS (damage per second) by up to 30%. This is because, even though there’s a small chance to hit for huge damage, half the time, you end up doing just one damage. When you average it out, your regular attacks do less damage than if you used a normal build with Attack Power, Critical Damage, and Damage Cap. Also, Roll of the Die only boosts normal attacks, which means Skills, Link Attacks, and Skybound Arts remain unaffected and can’t be boosted. So, Roll of the Die is more of an inconsistent meme Sigil than something worth farming Curios for.