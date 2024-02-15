How to get and farm Tayu’itar Head Units in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Overcoming Tayu’itar to obtain its Head Unit item in Granblue Fantasy: Relink is a task you’ll find yourself repeating frequently, especially if you’re aiming to craft advanced items and Sigils. Specifically, you’ll need five of these to create the much-needed Stout Heart Sigil. Here’s your guide on securing it.

How to drop Tayu’itar Head Unit in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

To obtain Tayu’itar Head Units in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, you need to defeat Tayu’itar in the quests “No One Likes Leftovers” at Very Hard or “Hope in the Machine” at Maniac. Generally, like most items, they drop more frequently on Maniac than on Very Hard because tougher quests tend to yield rarer items, and Head Units are among these rarer drops.

Although breaking all of Tayu’itar’s parts, including its head, can guarantee a drop, it’s not necessary. The Head Unit can drop randomly after you complete the fight, without specifically targeting to break it. This means, if you’re at a high level and have completed all Proud Quests, focusing on quickly finishing the mission repeatedly might be a more efficient strategy for farming Head Units than attempting to break parts. Tayu’itar is tough and not easily broken. In my experience, even with a party optimized for Stun power, I would often defeat Tayu’itar before I could break its head. However, by just running the mission around 10 to 15 times, I was able to collect about five Head Units without needing to break any of Tayu’itar’s parts.

I strongly suggest farming Tayu’itar Head Units on Maniac level, not just for the higher chance of drops, but also because you might get other rare materials like Silver Centrum, Exceptional Refinium, and Mirage Munitions if you don’t get the Head Unit. This way, even if you don’t win every time, your effort still pays off with valuable items.