How to farm Exceptional Refinium in Granblue Fantasy Relink

In Granblue Fantasy: Relink, you’ll need a lot of Exceptional Refinium to uncap your characters’ weapons level. Luckily, you can collect it consistently in certain quests, and you might even be able to farm it without being active in the game. Here’s an easy way to get Exceptional Refinium.

All quests that drop Exceptional Refinium in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Exceptional Refinium drops as a random reward in all Extreme, Maniac, and Proud Boss quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. It’s not guaranteed every time, but it seems to be an easy item to acquire. I’ve used it many times to upgrade several weapons and still have about 10 left without specifically farming for it. I’ve just finished quests in sequence.

Best quest to farm Exceptional Refinium in Granblue Fantasy Relink

One of the Wyrm quests you can farm. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

I suggest farming Exceptional Refinium in the Wyrm quests on Extreme, which all have a recommended PWR of 7,000. This is because, out of all the Extreme quests that offer them, Wyrm quests have the shortest Bloodlust stages, leading to faster battles. Choose the fight where the boss is weak against the element of your strongest DPS character. Here are the quests:

Wings of Rime , against Wilinus Icewyrm, weak to Earth.

, against Wilinus Icewyrm, weak to Earth. Wings of the Storm , against Elusious Wyndwyrm, weak to Fire.

, against Elusious Wyndwyrm, weak to Fire. Wings of Upheaval , against Corvell Earthwyrm, weak to Wind.

, against Corvell Earthwyrm, weak to Wind. Wings of Conflagration, against Vrazarek Firewyrm, weak to Water.

The advantage of using these quests to farm Exceptional Refinium is that you can AFK farm them. Just use a character with ranged attacks, like Rackam or Eugen, and let the game’s AI control your strongest characters to defeat the Wyrm. This might not be the quickest way, but it’s useful if you need to collect a lot of Exceptional Refinium and can’t play the game actively.

Once you’ve gathered them, take your weapons to the Blacksmith to increase their maximum level and upgrade them. If you level up a weapon to 150, you can even take it to Siero’s for Awakening, making it stronger.