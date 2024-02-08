How to farm Mirage Munitions in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Mirage Munitions improve your weapons in Granblue Fantasy: Relink after they reach level 150. They give your weapons small increases to HP and Attack, which add up to a big difference. To get your weapons up to +99 Mirage Munitions, here’s how you can farm this item.

All quests that drop Mirage Munitions in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

In Granblue Fantasy: Relink, you can only get Mirage Munitions by completing Boss quests on Maniac and Proud levels. These quests give you Mirage Munitions as a Drop Item. So, you just need to play these quests and hope to get this item at the end, since Drop Items are given out by chance. But, from what I’ve experienced so far, I’ve always gotten at least one or two after finishing a quest on Maniac or Proud.

They don’t come in large numbers. I’m halfway through the Proud quests in my game, and I’ve only collected about 49 Mirage Munitions from all the Maniac and Proud quests I completed without specifically farming any. If you do the math, considering you can add up to 99 Mirage Munitions per weapon, you need a total of 1,881 Mirage Munitions to fully upgrade one weapon for every character.

Luckily, you don’t have to collect that many, because you can remove Mirage Munitions from one weapon and transfer them to another at the Blacksmith. So, the most you really need is 396, enough to upgrade a weapon for the four characters in your party to +99 in the endgame. After reaching this point, there’s no need to keep farming.

The best quest to farm Mirage Munitions in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

The Goblin Warrior is an easy boss. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you’re set on farming Mirage Munitions, I suggest repeatedly doing the “Death, Taxes, and Goblins” quest on Maniac mode. It’s among the easiest quests at this level, and the Goblin Warrior boss is one of the simplest to beat. It’s slow and doesn’t move around much, making it easy to hit with combos and chain attacks. This is great advice if you want to finish the quest quickly. Choosing the easiest quest means you’ll collect Mirage Munitions faster over time than going for a harder one in Proud mode, for example.

But, you can’t AFK farm Mirage Munitions because Full Assist Mode is disabled in Maniac and Proud quests. You need to be actively playing.