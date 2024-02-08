Category:
Granblue Fantasy

How to get and farm Silver Centrum in Granblue Fantasy Relink

A long list of resources.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Feb 8, 2024 01:30 am
Siegfried a crewmate character in Granblue Fantasy relink
Image via Cygames

As you grind quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, you will come a lot of items useful for improving your party and weapons. Silver Centrum is one such item you will want to grab as you go and, unlike certain quality material, it is easy to farm.

Recommended Videos

Okay, easy to farm might make Granblue Fantasy: Relink sound simple—the better term might be easy to find. You won’t have to look too far down your lategame quest list to see options that will let you grind plenty of Silver Centrum. 

How to farm Silver Centrum from quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Silver Centrum quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.
Part of the list is maniacal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Silver Centrum is available in plenty of Proud and Maniac level Boss Quests. It is still an item drop, which means it isn’t a guaranteed get when you clear one of said quests.

To get Silver Centrum for uncapping your weapon levels or Awakenings, you have plenty of Granblue Fantasy: Relink quests to pick, and you don’t even have to push yourself to the limit if you want to make things easy. I recommend finding your favorite quest and running it as many times you want until you have the Silver Centrum you want.

Here is a full list of available quests that offer the item: 

Proud QuestsManiac Quests
For a Freer FolcaSaga Grande: Happily Ever After
Banquet of Ice and CorpsesId Bears Repeating
Melting Pot of HostilitySaga Illustrated: Veil
Trade BarriersThe Saga Continues: Silver
Worst Vacation EverSaga Illustrated: Hellfire
Frigid TrialSaga Illustrated: Crystal
Stormy TrialThe Saga Continues: Wind
Grounded TrialThe Saga Continues: Earth

Where to buy Dreaded Tail in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Much like other rare items like Vitality Hoof and Dreaded Tail, you can get Silver Centrum by visiting Siero’s Knickknack Shop. Specifically, you can find Silver Centrum offered in Siero’s Treasure Trade where you can trade in the items you have collected to other valuable items usable in upgrades for your equipment and weaponry.

This is a good way to guarantee you get Silver Centrum without going through too much hassle since you should have plenty of goodies to trade in from other quests.

related content
Read Article How to get and farm Dreaded Tail in Granblue Fantasy Relink
A screenshot of Vulkan Bolla boss in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How to get and farm Dreaded Tail in Granblue Fantasy Relink
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 7, 2024
Read Article How to find Prismatic Slime in Granblue Fantasy Relink
A screenshot of the Prismatic Slime in Lyria's Journal.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How to find Prismatic Slime in Granblue Fantasy Relink
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 7, 2024
Read Article How to get and farm Vitality Hoof in Granblue Fantasy Relink
A screenshot of Granblue Fantasy Relink's Vitality Hoof on a sky background.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How to get and farm Vitality Hoof in Granblue Fantasy Relink
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 7, 2024
Read Article What is Over Mastery in Granblue Fantasy Relink?
A screenshot of Zeta after she joins the player's party in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
What is Over Mastery in Granblue Fantasy Relink?
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 7, 2024
Read Article How to Awaken weapons in Granblue Fantasy Relink
A screenshot of Siero in Seedhollow next to an Ascension weapon.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How to Awaken weapons in Granblue Fantasy Relink
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get and farm Dreaded Tail in Granblue Fantasy Relink
A screenshot of Vulkan Bolla boss in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How to get and farm Dreaded Tail in Granblue Fantasy Relink
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 7, 2024
Read Article How to find Prismatic Slime in Granblue Fantasy Relink
A screenshot of the Prismatic Slime in Lyria's Journal.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How to find Prismatic Slime in Granblue Fantasy Relink
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 7, 2024
Read Article How to get and farm Vitality Hoof in Granblue Fantasy Relink
A screenshot of Granblue Fantasy Relink's Vitality Hoof on a sky background.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How to get and farm Vitality Hoof in Granblue Fantasy Relink
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 7, 2024
Read Article What is Over Mastery in Granblue Fantasy Relink?
A screenshot of Zeta after she joins the player's party in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
What is Over Mastery in Granblue Fantasy Relink?
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 7, 2024
Read Article How to Awaken weapons in Granblue Fantasy Relink
A screenshot of Siero in Seedhollow next to an Ascension weapon.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How to Awaken weapons in Granblue Fantasy Relink
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 7, 2024

Author

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.