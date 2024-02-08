How to get and farm Silver Centrum in Granblue Fantasy Relink

As you grind quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, you will come a lot of items useful for improving your party and weapons. Silver Centrum is one such item you will want to grab as you go and, unlike certain quality material, it is easy to farm.

Okay, easy to farm might make Granblue Fantasy: Relink sound simple—the better term might be easy to find. You won’t have to look too far down your lategame quest list to see options that will let you grind plenty of Silver Centrum.

How to farm Silver Centrum from quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Part of the list is maniacal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Silver Centrum is available in plenty of Proud and Maniac level Boss Quests. It is still an item drop, which means it isn’t a guaranteed get when you clear one of said quests.

To get Silver Centrum for uncapping your weapon levels or Awakenings, you have plenty of Granblue Fantasy: Relink quests to pick, and you don’t even have to push yourself to the limit if you want to make things easy. I recommend finding your favorite quest and running it as many times you want until you have the Silver Centrum you want.

Here is a full list of available quests that offer the item:

Proud Quests Maniac Quests For a Freer Folca Saga Grande: Happily Ever After Banquet of Ice and Corpses Id Bears Repeating Melting Pot of Hostility Saga Illustrated: Veil Trade Barriers The Saga Continues: Silver Worst Vacation Ever Saga Illustrated: Hellfire Frigid Trial Saga Illustrated: Crystal Stormy Trial The Saga Continues: Wind Grounded Trial The Saga Continues: Earth

Where to buy Dreaded Tail in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Much like other rare items like Vitality Hoof and Dreaded Tail, you can get Silver Centrum by visiting Siero’s Knickknack Shop. Specifically, you can find Silver Centrum offered in Siero’s Treasure Trade where you can trade in the items you have collected to other valuable items usable in upgrades for your equipment and weaponry.

This is a good way to guarantee you get Silver Centrum without going through too much hassle since you should have plenty of goodies to trade in from other quests.