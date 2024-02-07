How to get and farm Dreaded Tail in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Getting some of the items needed for late-game weapon Awakenings can be a chore even if Granblue Fantasy: Relink puts a focus on revamping grinding to be a more enjoyable experience. Just like several other materials, it will take some work to farm Dreaded Tail.

Dreaded Tail is an item you might stumble across in Granblue Fantasy: Relink if you’re running endgame quests. Unfortunately for players, though, it’s a key item that can only be found when you drag your party through the fire and flames of a literal volcano.

How to farm Dreaded Tail from quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

If you are looking to get some Dreaded Tail to use for uncapping your weapon levels or Awakening your Ascension weapons in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, you’ll be stuck grinding one specific quest for a while.

This quest will test your heat resistance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As an item drop, Dreaded Tail can only be found in the “Saga Illustrated: Hellfire” Maniac level quest, where you’re tasked with defeating a Vulkan Bolla in the heart of a volcano. The Advised PWR for this specific instance is 9,000—so make sure your party is up to snuff before you dive into the flames. And if things are too hard at first, you can try to farm Mastery Points to buff up some characters before trying again.

Because this is a quest drop item, there is no guarantee you’ll get a Dreaded Tail when you get done. I did manage to get mine by clearing the quest with an S+ rating, though the drops are still random, so you may need to try multiple times since the actual drop rates can be abysmal when trying to farm items like Silver Wolf Clovis.

Where to buy Dreaded Tail in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Once you clear the Saga Illustrated: Hellfire quest for the first time, you can purchase Dreaded Tail from Siero’s Knickknack Shop—just like most other items you can get from quests like that, such as Vitality Hoof.

You can find Dreaded Tail in the Gold Dalia Badges tab of Seiro’s shop, meaning you need to exchange five Gold Dalia Badges to obtain a single Dreaded Tail. This is fine if you only need one for a recipe you’re trying to complete but not sustainable if you need multiple since you earn Gold Dalia Badges from online Quick Quests—though they are rare. So the exchange might not be worth it.