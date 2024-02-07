How to get Cutthroat Fang in Granblue Fantasy Relink

You’ll fill up your inventory will lots of goodies throughout your journey in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, but the best items require you to search for them. If you’re after legendary items like the Cutthroat Fang, you need to complete its requirements first.

Though Granblue Fantasy: Relink doesn’t have a New Game Plus mode, there’s plenty of post-game content to explore and extra items to acquire, and the Cutthroat Fang is one of them.

Where can you get a Cutthroat Fang in Granblue Fantasy Relink?

Maglielle will be a familiar foe at this point. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get a Cutthroat Fang in Granblue Fantasy Relink, you must finish the Saga Illustrated: Veil side quest. This side quest is locked until after you’ve finished the main campaign.

The Saga Illustrated: Veil side quest unlocks after completing the following steps:

Finish the Granblue Fantasy Relink campaign.

Complete post-game missions, defeat the Bahamut Versa Omega, and finish the Veteran Skyfarer Rank Up Quest.

Do the Saga Continues: Silver quest and reach the Zegagrande Legend rank.

After you complete all three steps above, the Saga Illustrated: Veil side quest will unlock, but you won’t be guaranteed a Cutthroat Fang drop. Though you can always luck out and get the item after completing the side quest for the first time, you’ll generally need to do it multiple times before receiving a Cutthroat Fang.

During the Saga Illustrated: Veil side quest, you’ll face Maglielle, and completing the bonus quests allows you to unlock even more rewards. After the battle, you can unlock chests in the middle of the room, and the Cutthroat Fang has a chance of appearing in one of them. In addition the Fang, there are plenty of materials in these chests, so your efforts won’t be for nothing.