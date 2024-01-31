Does Granblue Fantasy: Relink have New Game Plus mode?

Granblue Fantasy: Relink features nine chapters and several hours of main story content, but the biggest question players are wondering is if there is a New Game Plus mode or postgame they can enjoy.

Well, there’s more to play, but it’s probably not what you’re expecting.

Does Granblue Fantasy: Relink have an NG Plus mode?

Don’t feel too disheartened at the lack of an NG Plus mode. Screenshot by Dot Esports via PlayStation Youtube

New Game Plus modes are typically unlocked after a player has finished the main campaign, allowing for story replayability. Unfortunately, Granblue Fantasy: Relink does not appear to have a New Game Plus mode. That said, that doesn’t mean there isn’t any postgame content for you to enjoy after you play through the story.

Postgame content in Granblue Fantasy: Relink?

These bosses will be fun to battle. Image via Cygames

Once you’ve completed the main campaign in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, which will take you around 20 hours, there’s quite a lot of postgame content. From replayable missions to endgame Raids, here’s everything you can do:

If you’ve focused solely on finishing the main campaign, you’ll be happy to know that there are additional side quests you can complete. Cygame expects that this, plus the main quest, will take over 100 hours to finish, meaning there are around 80 hours of side quests for you to enjoy in the postgame. Replayable quests: Certain quests will be replayable in the postgame that you can complete on higher difficulty levels.

Certain quests will be replayable in the postgame that you can complete on higher difficulty levels. Character customization and enhancement: As there are various playable characters in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, you can spend time leveling and enhancing them, their weapons, and sigils to create the ultimate weapon, which will be helpful in this next point.

As there are various playable characters in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, you can spend time leveling and enhancing them, their weapons, and sigils to create the ultimate weapon, which will be helpful in this next point. Raids: These raids will test your team’s synergy and your skill, as they are pretty challenging and will require you to max your characters’ weapons and levels. So, you will need to find the best weapons and build the best team to complete them.

Even though there isn’t a New Game Plus mode for Granblue: Fantasy Relink, there’s still over 80 hours of postgame content for you to enjoy, so get playing!