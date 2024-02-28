Category:
How to make Paper in Infinite Craft

Get a blank sheet of paper.
Izabela Tomakic
Feb 28, 2024
Paper in Infinite Craft
Paper is a wonderful tool that lets you write down your thoughts, make notes, draw, and create almost anything you can think of. In a sense, it’s quite similar to Infinite Craft. So, here’s how to make Paper in the endless browser-based crafting game. 

Paper recipe in Infinite Craft

Elements needed to make Paper in Infinite Craft
Get Water and Wood to make Paper.

The Paper recipe is one of the easiest ones to make in Infinite Craft because you can simply make it from Water and Wood. In total, there are eight steps to making Paper, and most include basic elements like Earth and Wind. While Water is a starting item and you won’t need to unlock it, you have to get Wood before you can start making Paper.

Here’s a step-by-step guide how to make Paper in Infinite Craft:

Ingredient OneIngredient TwoResult
Earth +Wind =Dust
Dust +Earth =Planet
Planet +Wind =Storm
Earth +Water =Plant
Plant +Storm =Tree
Dust +Storm =Tornado
Tornado +Tree =Wood
Water +Wood =Paper

Making Paper is a quite straightforward process, but if you get lost along the way or simply want to unlock more recipes, I recommend you check out our guide on all recipes in Infinite Craft

What can you make with Paper in Infinite Craft?

After you create Paper in Infinite Craft, start combining it with other recipes to find new ones. Paper is a general term and you can really make anything you want with it—from art to maps. But the fun doesn’t have to stop there—use the maps and art to make even more new recipes. Here are the ones I found to help you get started: 

Ingredient OneIngredient TwoResult
Paper+Paper=Book
Ocean+Paper=Map
Map+Paper=Treasure Map
Paper+Coin=Banknote
Alligator+Paper=Bill
Wet+Paper=Mush
Dandelion+Paper=Seed
City+Paper=Newspaper
Prayer+Paper=Bible
Paper+Cowboy=Wanted
Alien+Paper=Flying Saucer
Art+PaperOrigami

Remember, these are only some of the combinations you can make with Paper, and if you want to find more, load the game and test out new builds for yourself.

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.