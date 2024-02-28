Paper is a wonderful tool that lets you write down your thoughts, make notes, draw, and create almost anything you can think of. In a sense, it’s quite similar to Infinite Craft. So, here’s how to make Paper in the endless browser-based crafting game.

Paper recipe in Infinite Craft

Get Water and Wood to make Paper. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Paper recipe is one of the easiest ones to make in Infinite Craft because you can simply make it from Water and Wood. In total, there are eight steps to making Paper, and most include basic elements like Earth and Wind. While Water is a starting item and you won’t need to unlock it, you have to get Wood before you can start making Paper.

Here’s a step-by-step guide how to make Paper in Infinite Craft:

Ingredient One Ingredient Two Result Earth + Wind = Dust Dust + Earth = Planet Planet + Wind = Storm Earth + Water = Plant Plant + Storm = Tree Dust + Storm = Tornado Tornado + Tree = Wood Water + Wood = Paper

Making Paper is a quite straightforward process, but if you get lost along the way or simply want to unlock more recipes, I recommend you check out our guide on all recipes in Infinite Craft.

What can you make with Paper in Infinite Craft?

After you create Paper in Infinite Craft, start combining it with other recipes to find new ones. Paper is a general term and you can really make anything you want with it—from art to maps. But the fun doesn’t have to stop there—use the maps and art to make even more new recipes. Here are the ones I found to help you get started:

Ingredient One Ingredient Two Result Paper + Paper = Book Ocean + Paper = Map Map + Paper = Treasure Map Paper + Coin = Banknote Alligator + Paper = Bill Wet + Paper = Mush Dandelion + Paper = Seed City + Paper = Newspaper Prayer + Paper = Bible Paper + Cowboy = Wanted Alien + Paper = Flying Saucer Art + Paper = Origami

Remember, these are only some of the combinations you can make with Paper, and if you want to find more, load the game and test out new builds for yourself.