How to make Minesweeper in Infinite Craft

Watch our for the mines.
Published: Feb 27, 2024 05:46 am
Minesweeper crafted in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Minesweeper is one of the most iconic games released with Windows and you can make it in Infinite Craft. Here’s how to make Minesweeper in Infinite Craft

Minesweeper recipe in Infinite Craft

Elements needed to make Minesweeper in Infinite Craft
You need these elements to make Minesweeper. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Minesweeper in Infinite Craftcombine Feelings with Mine. If you want to make Minesweeper in Infinite Craft, I assume you’re a pro because getting there is a lengthy and complex process involving 124 steps. Bear in mind that this guide has all necessary steps to make Minesweeper and starts you off with the basic elements you get at the beginning. You can always skip a step if you have an element unlocked, but be careful not to get lost. I already have a ton of unlocked recipes, and I like to start from the end to see what I’m missing. 

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to make Minesweeper: 

Ingredient OneIngredient TwoResult
Earth +Wind =Dust
Fire +Water =Steam
Earth +Water =Plant
Dust +Earth =Planet
Water +Water =Lake
Plant +Steam =Tea
Planet +Wind =Storm
Planet +Steam =Steampunk
Lake +Water =Ocean
Storm +Tea =Tempest
Ocean +Steampunk =Steampunk Pirate
Plant +Wind =Dandelion
Plant +Tempest =Tree
Plant +Steampunk Pirate =Steampunk Plant
Fire +Wind =Smoke
Dandelion +Dandelion =Dandelion Patch
Dust +Tree =Wood
Ocean +Ocean =Sea
Earth +Fire =Lava
Smoke +Steampunk Plant =Steampunk Tree
Dust +Water =Mud
Dandelion Patch +Lake =Duck
Fire +Wood =Campfire
Lava +Sea =Stone
Steam +Steampunk Pirate =Steampunk Pirate Ship
Mud +Steampunk Tree =Swamp
Dust +Plant =Pollen
Duck +Water =Duckling
Steampunk Pirate +Wind =Airship
Tea +Tempest =Typhoon
Campfire +Earth =Charcoal
Steampunk Pirate Ship +Stone =Stonehenge
Plant +Swamp =Venus Flytrap
Ocean +Pollen =Coral
Duck +Duckling =Family
Airship +Lava =Dragon
Lava +Typhoon =Volcano
Charcoal +Charcoal =Coal
Steam +Stonehenge =Time
Coral +Venus Flytrap =Coral Reef
Earth +Family =Farm
Dandelion +Dragon =Dragonfly
Dust +Volcano =Ash
Coal +Fire =Diamond
Airship +Fire =Crash
Lake +Time =Aeon
Earth +Tea =Teapot
Coral Reef +Steam =Fish
Pollen +Wind =Allergy
Farm +Plant =Food
Fire +Steam =Engine
Dragonfly +Dust =Fairy
Ash +Dust =Cinder
Dust +Ocean =Sand
Crash +Diamond =Emerald
Aeon +Time =Eternity
Swamp +Teapot =Witch
Fish +Lake =Fishing
Allergy +Farm =Hay
Ocean +Stone =Island
Fire +Mud =Brick
Fish +Water =Fishbowl
Engine +Food =Fuel
Earth +Farm =Field
Fairy +Plant =Flower
Cinder +Stone =Glass
Sand +Storm =Dune
Crash +Emerald =Green
Aeon +Eternity =Forever
Smoke +Witch =Wizard
Fishing +Wind =Kite
Hay +Water =Haystack
Tempest +Water =Tsunami
Brick +Island =Prison
Fire +Fishbowl =Goldfish
Fuel +Water =Gasoline
Field +Steam =Fog
Flower +Plant =Garden
Fire +Glass =Lens
Dune +Volcano =Mars
Forever +Green =Money
Smoke +Wizard =Genie
Kite +Stone =Paper
Haystack +Swamp =Mummy
Prison +Tsunami =Prison Break
Goldfish +Swamp =Piranha
Fog +Gasoline =Smog
Garden +Witch =Poison
Lens +Swamp =Microscope
Steam +Wizard =Cloud
Engine +Mars =Rover
Genie +Money =Rich
Mummy +Paper =Wrap
Plant +Prison Break =Weed
Piranha +Smoke =Vampire
Smog +Venus Flytrap =Air Pollution
Crash +Poison =Toxic
Cloud +Microscope =Rain
Mars +Rover =Curiosity
Planet +Planet =Star
Money +Rich =Richer
Wrap +Wrap =Blanket
Vampire +Weed =Count
Air Pollution +Tsunami =Global Warming
Rain +Toxic =Acid Rain
Curiosity +Curiosity =Question
Star +Tsunami =Black Hole
Blanket +Richer =Warmer
Count +Count =Number
Acid Rain +Global Warming =Climate Change
Fire +Question =Answer
Black Hole +Earth =Hole
Number +Warmer =Hotter
Answer +Climate Change =Denial
Diamond +Time =Pressure
Hole +Kite =Pocket
Denial +Hotter =Not
Pressure +Pressure =Stress
Not +Pocket =Empty
Sand +Venus Flytrap =Sandtrap
Empty +Stress =Emotions
Dandelion +Sandtrap =Mine
Emotions +Emotions =Feelings
Feelings +Mine =Minesweeper

What can you make with Minesweeper in Infinite Craft?

If you made it to the end of this guide and have created Minesweeper, congratulations! It isn’t an easy task, but now you get to do the fun part—play around to see what new inventions you might find using Minesweeper. I didn’t have much luck finding new recipes because most of my experiments ended with getting Minecraft, but I hope you have more luck. Here are some of the most interesting recipes that I found:

Ingredient OneIngredient TwoResult
Brick+Minesweeper=TNT
Minesweeper+TNT=Minecraft
Wrap+Minesweeper=Gift
Answer+Minesweeper=Minefield
Prison Break+Minesweeper=Escape from Alcatraz
Denial+Minesweeper=Explosion
Lightning+Minesweeper=Zeus
Mummy+Minesweeper=Tutankhamun
Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.