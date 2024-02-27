Minesweeper is one of the most iconic games released with Windows and you can make it in Infinite Craft. Here’s how to make Minesweeper in Infinite Craft.
Minesweeper recipe in Infinite Craft
To make Minesweeper in Infinite Craft, combine Feelings with Mine. If you want to make Minesweeper in Infinite Craft, I assume you’re a pro because getting there is a lengthy and complex process involving 124 steps. Bear in mind that this guide has all necessary steps to make Minesweeper and starts you off with the basic elements you get at the beginning. You can always skip a step if you have an element unlocked, but be careful not to get lost. I already have a ton of unlocked recipes, and I like to start from the end to see what I’m missing.
Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to make Minesweeper:
|Ingredient One
|Ingredient Two
|Result
|Earth
|+
|Wind
|=
|Dust
|Fire
|+
|Water
|=
|Steam
|Earth
|+
|Water
|=
|Plant
|Dust
|+
|Earth
|=
|Planet
|Water
|+
|Water
|=
|Lake
|Plant
|+
|Steam
|=
|Tea
|Planet
|+
|Wind
|=
|Storm
|Planet
|+
|Steam
|=
|Steampunk
|Lake
|+
|Water
|=
|Ocean
|Storm
|+
|Tea
|=
|Tempest
|Ocean
|+
|Steampunk
|=
|Steampunk Pirate
|Plant
|+
|Wind
|=
|Dandelion
|Plant
|+
|Tempest
|=
|Tree
|Plant
|+
|Steampunk Pirate
|=
|Steampunk Plant
|Fire
|+
|Wind
|=
|Smoke
|Dandelion
|+
|Dandelion
|=
|Dandelion Patch
|Dust
|+
|Tree
|=
|Wood
|Ocean
|+
|Ocean
|=
|Sea
|Earth
|+
|Fire
|=
|Lava
|Smoke
|+
|Steampunk Plant
|=
|Steampunk Tree
|Dust
|+
|Water
|=
|Mud
|Dandelion Patch
|+
|Lake
|=
|Duck
|Fire
|+
|Wood
|=
|Campfire
|Lava
|+
|Sea
|=
|Stone
|Steam
|+
|Steampunk Pirate
|=
|Steampunk Pirate Ship
|Mud
|+
|Steampunk Tree
|=
|Swamp
|Dust
|+
|Plant
|=
|Pollen
|Duck
|+
|Water
|=
|Duckling
|Steampunk Pirate
|+
|Wind
|=
|Airship
|Tea
|+
|Tempest
|=
|Typhoon
|Campfire
|+
|Earth
|=
|Charcoal
|Steampunk Pirate Ship
|+
|Stone
|=
|Stonehenge
|Plant
|+
|Swamp
|=
|Venus Flytrap
|Ocean
|+
|Pollen
|=
|Coral
|Duck
|+
|Duckling
|=
|Family
|Airship
|+
|Lava
|=
|Dragon
|Lava
|+
|Typhoon
|=
|Volcano
|Charcoal
|+
|Charcoal
|=
|Coal
|Steam
|+
|Stonehenge
|=
|Time
|Coral
|+
|Venus Flytrap
|=
|Coral Reef
|Earth
|+
|Family
|=
|Farm
|Dandelion
|+
|Dragon
|=
|Dragonfly
|Dust
|+
|Volcano
|=
|Ash
|Coal
|+
|Fire
|=
|Diamond
|Airship
|+
|Fire
|=
|Crash
|Lake
|+
|Time
|=
|Aeon
|Earth
|+
|Tea
|=
|Teapot
|Coral Reef
|+
|Steam
|=
|Fish
|Pollen
|+
|Wind
|=
|Allergy
|Farm
|+
|Plant
|=
|Food
|Fire
|+
|Steam
|=
|Engine
|Dragonfly
|+
|Dust
|=
|Fairy
|Ash
|+
|Dust
|=
|Cinder
|Dust
|+
|Ocean
|=
|Sand
|Crash
|+
|Diamond
|=
|Emerald
|Aeon
|+
|Time
|=
|Eternity
|Swamp
|+
|Teapot
|=
|Witch
|Fish
|+
|Lake
|=
|Fishing
|Allergy
|+
|Farm
|=
|Hay
|Ocean
|+
|Stone
|=
|Island
|Fire
|+
|Mud
|=
|Brick
|Fish
|+
|Water
|=
|Fishbowl
|Engine
|+
|Food
|=
|Fuel
|Earth
|+
|Farm
|=
|Field
|Fairy
|+
|Plant
|=
|Flower
|Cinder
|+
|Stone
|=
|Glass
|Sand
|+
|Storm
|=
|Dune
|Crash
|+
|Emerald
|=
|Green
|Aeon
|+
|Eternity
|=
|Forever
|Smoke
|+
|Witch
|=
|Wizard
|Fishing
|+
|Wind
|=
|Kite
|Hay
|+
|Water
|=
|Haystack
|Tempest
|+
|Water
|=
|Tsunami
|Brick
|+
|Island
|=
|Prison
|Fire
|+
|Fishbowl
|=
|Goldfish
|Fuel
|+
|Water
|=
|Gasoline
|Field
|+
|Steam
|=
|Fog
|Flower
|+
|Plant
|=
|Garden
|Fire
|+
|Glass
|=
|Lens
|Dune
|+
|Volcano
|=
|Mars
|Forever
|+
|Green
|=
|Money
|Smoke
|+
|Wizard
|=
|Genie
|Kite
|+
|Stone
|=
|Paper
|Haystack
|+
|Swamp
|=
|Mummy
|Prison
|+
|Tsunami
|=
|Prison Break
|Goldfish
|+
|Swamp
|=
|Piranha
|Fog
|+
|Gasoline
|=
|Smog
|Garden
|+
|Witch
|=
|Poison
|Lens
|+
|Swamp
|=
|Microscope
|Steam
|+
|Wizard
|=
|Cloud
|Engine
|+
|Mars
|=
|Rover
|Genie
|+
|Money
|=
|Rich
|Mummy
|+
|Paper
|=
|Wrap
|Plant
|+
|Prison Break
|=
|Weed
|Piranha
|+
|Smoke
|=
|Vampire
|Smog
|+
|Venus Flytrap
|=
|Air Pollution
|Crash
|+
|Poison
|=
|Toxic
|Cloud
|+
|Microscope
|=
|Rain
|Mars
|+
|Rover
|=
|Curiosity
|Planet
|+
|Planet
|=
|Star
|Money
|+
|Rich
|=
|Richer
|Wrap
|+
|Wrap
|=
|Blanket
|Vampire
|+
|Weed
|=
|Count
|Air Pollution
|+
|Tsunami
|=
|Global Warming
|Rain
|+
|Toxic
|=
|Acid Rain
|Curiosity
|+
|Curiosity
|=
|Question
|Star
|+
|Tsunami
|=
|Black Hole
|Blanket
|+
|Richer
|=
|Warmer
|Count
|+
|Count
|=
|Number
|Acid Rain
|+
|Global Warming
|=
|Climate Change
|Fire
|+
|Question
|=
|Answer
|Black Hole
|+
|Earth
|=
|Hole
|Number
|+
|Warmer
|=
|Hotter
|Answer
|+
|Climate Change
|=
|Denial
|Diamond
|+
|Time
|=
|Pressure
|Hole
|+
|Kite
|=
|Denial
|+
|Hotter
|=
|Not
|Pressure
|+
|Pressure
|=
|Stress
|Not
|+
|=
|Empty
|Sand
|+
|Venus Flytrap
|=
|Sandtrap
|Empty
|+
|Stress
|=
|Emotions
|Dandelion
|+
|Sandtrap
|=
|Mine
|Emotions
|+
|Emotions
|=
|Feelings
|Feelings
|+
|Mine
|=
|Minesweeper
What can you make with Minesweeper in Infinite Craft?
If you made it to the end of this guide and have created Minesweeper, congratulations! It isn’t an easy task, but now you get to do the fun part—play around to see what new inventions you might find using Minesweeper. I didn’t have much luck finding new recipes because most of my experiments ended with getting Minecraft, but I hope you have more luck. Here are some of the most interesting recipes that I found:
|Ingredient One
|Ingredient Two
|Result
|Brick
|+
|Minesweeper
|=
|TNT
|Minesweeper
|+
|TNT
|=
|Minecraft
|Wrap
|+
|Minesweeper
|=
|Gift
|Answer
|+
|Minesweeper
|=
|Minefield
|Prison Break
|+
|Minesweeper
|=
|Escape from Alcatraz
|Denial
|+
|Minesweeper
|=
|Explosion
|Lightning
|+
|Minesweeper
|=
|Zeus
|Mummy
|+
|Minesweeper
|=
|Tutankhamun