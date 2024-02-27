Minesweeper is one of the most iconic games released with Windows and you can make it in Infinite Craft. Here’s how to make Minesweeper in Infinite Craft.

Minesweeper recipe in Infinite Craft

To make Minesweeper in Infinite Craft, combine Feelings with Mine. If you want to make Minesweeper in Infinite Craft, I assume you’re a pro because getting there is a lengthy and complex process involving 124 steps. Bear in mind that this guide has all necessary steps to make Minesweeper and starts you off with the basic elements you get at the beginning. You can always skip a step if you have an element unlocked, but be careful not to get lost. I already have a ton of unlocked recipes, and I like to start from the end to see what I’m missing.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to make Minesweeper:

Ingredient One Ingredient Two Result Earth + Wind = Dust Fire + Water = Steam Earth + Water = Plant Dust + Earth = Planet Water + Water = Lake Plant + Steam = Tea Planet + Wind = Storm Planet + Steam = Steampunk Lake + Water = Ocean Storm + Tea = Tempest Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate Plant + Wind = Dandelion Plant + Tempest = Tree Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant Fire + Wind = Smoke Dandelion + Dandelion = Dandelion Patch Dust + Tree = Wood Ocean + Ocean = Sea Earth + Fire = Lava Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree Dust + Water = Mud Dandelion Patch + Lake = Duck Fire + Wood = Campfire Lava + Sea = Stone Steam + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Pirate Ship Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp Dust + Plant = Pollen Duck + Water = Duckling Steampunk Pirate + Wind = Airship Tea + Tempest = Typhoon Campfire + Earth = Charcoal Steampunk Pirate Ship + Stone = Stonehenge Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap Ocean + Pollen = Coral Duck + Duckling = Family Airship + Lava = Dragon Lava + Typhoon = Volcano Charcoal + Charcoal = Coal Steam + Stonehenge = Time Coral + Venus Flytrap = Coral Reef Earth + Family = Farm Dandelion + Dragon = Dragonfly Dust + Volcano = Ash Coal + Fire = Diamond Airship + Fire = Crash Lake + Time = Aeon Earth + Tea = Teapot Coral Reef + Steam = Fish Pollen + Wind = Allergy Farm + Plant = Food Fire + Steam = Engine Dragonfly + Dust = Fairy Ash + Dust = Cinder Dust + Ocean = Sand Crash + Diamond = Emerald Aeon + Time = Eternity Swamp + Teapot = Witch Fish + Lake = Fishing Allergy + Farm = Hay Ocean + Stone = Island Fire + Mud = Brick Fish + Water = Fishbowl Engine + Food = Fuel Earth + Farm = Field Fairy + Plant = Flower Cinder + Stone = Glass Sand + Storm = Dune Crash + Emerald = Green Aeon + Eternity = Forever Smoke + Witch = Wizard Fishing + Wind = Kite Hay + Water = Haystack Tempest + Water = Tsunami Brick + Island = Prison Fire + Fishbowl = Goldfish Fuel + Water = Gasoline Field + Steam = Fog Flower + Plant = Garden Fire + Glass = Lens Dune + Volcano = Mars Forever + Green = Money Smoke + Wizard = Genie Kite + Stone = Paper Haystack + Swamp = Mummy Prison + Tsunami = Prison Break Goldfish + Swamp = Piranha Fog + Gasoline = Smog Garden + Witch = Poison Lens + Swamp = Microscope Steam + Wizard = Cloud Engine + Mars = Rover Genie + Money = Rich Mummy + Paper = Wrap Plant + Prison Break = Weed Piranha + Smoke = Vampire Smog + Venus Flytrap = Air Pollution Crash + Poison = Toxic Cloud + Microscope = Rain Mars + Rover = Curiosity Planet + Planet = Star Money + Rich = Richer Wrap + Wrap = Blanket Vampire + Weed = Count Air Pollution + Tsunami = Global Warming Rain + Toxic = Acid Rain Curiosity + Curiosity = Question Star + Tsunami = Black Hole Blanket + Richer = Warmer Count + Count = Number Acid Rain + Global Warming = Climate Change Fire + Question = Answer Black Hole + Earth = Hole Number + Warmer = Hotter Answer + Climate Change = Denial Diamond + Time = Pressure Hole + Kite = Pocket Denial + Hotter = Not Pressure + Pressure = Stress Not + Pocket = Empty Sand + Venus Flytrap = Sandtrap Empty + Stress = Emotions Dandelion + Sandtrap = Mine Emotions + Emotions = Feelings Feelings + Mine = Minesweeper

What can you make with Minesweeper in Infinite Craft?

If you made it to the end of this guide and have created Minesweeper, congratulations! It isn’t an easy task, but now you get to do the fun part—play around to see what new inventions you might find using Minesweeper. I didn’t have much luck finding new recipes because most of my experiments ended with getting Minecraft, but I hope you have more luck. Here are some of the most interesting recipes that I found: