How to make a Tower in Infinite Craft

One does not just make a Tower in Infinite Craft.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Feb 23, 2024 05:36 pm
Infinite Craft Tower surrounded by various other items
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Making a Tower in Infinite Craft is one of those cases where you need to build something much larger and then let the game know you are looking for something specific. In this case, we need to walk into Mordor, and we want to visit a very specific tower.

Tower recipe in Infinite Craft

One does not simply make a Tower in Infinite Craft. Screenshot by Dot Esports
One does not simply make a Tower in Infinite Craft. Screenshot by Dot Esports
One does not simply make a Tower in Infinite Craft. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just like most Infinite Craft recipes, there are several ways to make a Tower. I like to take the Tolkien route. To make a Tower, combine Mordor with Brick.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Water+Fire=Steam
Earth+Steam=Mud
Mud+Fire=Brick
Steam+Water=Cloud
Cloud+Brick=Castle
Fire+Fire=Volcano
Castle+Volcano=Mordor
Mordor+Brick=Tower

How to make the Eiffel Tower in Infinite Craft

The Eiffel Tower wasn’t built in a day either. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The Eiffel Tower wasn’t built in a day either. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The Eiffel Tower wasn’t built in a day either. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Having a Tower is cool and all, but you can also make one of the most famous towers in the world. To make the Eiffel Tower in Infinite Craft, combine France and Tower. To get France, you need to combine Europe and Country. Here’s how:

Europe

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Water+Water=Lake
Water+Lake=Ocean
Ocean+Volcano=Island
Island+Island=Continent
Earth+Earth=Mountain
Lake+Mountain=Fjord
Continent+Fjord=Europe

Country

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Earth+Wind=Dust
Dust+Earth=Planet
Dust+Wind=Sandstorm
Planet+Sandstorm=Mars
Mars+Earth=Life
Life+Dust=Human
Human+Human=Family
Family+Family=Village
Village+Village=Town
Town+Town=City
City+Continent=Country

Now you have everything you need to make the Eiffel Tower.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Country+Europe=France
France+Tower=Eiffel Tower
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.