How to make a Tower in Infinite Craft

Making a Tower in Infinite Craft is one of those cases where you need to build something much larger and then let the game know you are looking for something specific. In this case, we need to walk into Mordor, and we want to visit a very specific tower.
Tower recipe in Infinite Craft
Just like most Infinite Craft recipes, there are several ways to make a Tower. I like to take the Tolkien route. To make a Tower, combine Mordor with Brick.
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Water
|+
|Fire
|=
|Steam
|Earth
|+
|Steam
|=
|Mud
|Mud
|+
|Fire
|=
|Brick
|Steam
|+
|Water
|=
|Cloud
|Cloud
|+
|Brick
|=
|Castle
|Fire
|+
|Fire
|=
|Volcano
|Castle
|+
|Volcano
|=
|Mordor
|Mordor
|+
|Brick
|=
|Tower
How to make the Eiffel Tower in Infinite Craft
Having a Tower is cool and all, but you can also make one of the most famous towers in the world. To make the Eiffel Tower in Infinite Craft, combine France and Tower. To get France, you need to combine Europe and Country. Here’s how:
Europe
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Water
|+
|Water
|=
|Lake
|Water
|+
|Lake
|=
|Ocean
|Ocean
|+
|Volcano
|=
|Island
|Island
|+
|Island
|=
|Continent
|Earth
|+
|Earth
|=
|Mountain
|Lake
|+
|Mountain
|=
|Fjord
|Continent
|+
|Fjord
|=
|Europe
Country
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Earth
|+
|Wind
|=
|Dust
|Dust
|+
|Earth
|=
|Planet
|Dust
|+
|Wind
|=
|Sandstorm
|Planet
|+
|Sandstorm
|=
|Mars
|Mars
|+
|Earth
|=
|Life
|Life
|+
|Dust
|=
|Human
|Human
|+
|Human
|=
|Family
|Family
|+
|Family
|=
|Village
|Village
|+
|Village
|=
|Town
|Town
|+
|Town
|=
|City
|City
|+
|Continent
|=
|Country
Now you have everything you need to make the Eiffel Tower.
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Country
|+
|Europe
|=
|France
|France
|+
|Tower
|=
|Eiffel Tower