Making a Tower in Infinite Craft is one of those cases where you need to build something much larger and then let the game know you are looking for something specific. In this case, we need to walk into Mordor, and we want to visit a very specific tower.

Tower recipe in Infinite Craft

One does not simply make a Tower in Infinite Craft. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just like most Infinite Craft recipes, there are several ways to make a Tower. I like to take the Tolkien route. To make a Tower, combine Mordor with Brick.

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Water + Fire = Steam Earth + Steam = Mud Mud + Fire = Brick Steam + Water = Cloud Cloud + Brick = Castle Fire + Fire = Volcano Castle + Volcano = Mordor Mordor + Brick = Tower

How to make the Eiffel Tower in Infinite Craft

The Eiffel Tower wasn't built in a day either. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Having a Tower is cool and all, but you can also make one of the most famous towers in the world. To make the Eiffel Tower in Infinite Craft, combine France and Tower. To get France, you need to combine Europe and Country. Here’s how:

Europe

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Water + Water = Lake Water + Lake = Ocean Ocean + Volcano = Island Island + Island = Continent Earth + Earth = Mountain Lake + Mountain = Fjord Continent + Fjord = Europe

Country

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Earth + Wind = Dust Dust + Earth = Planet Dust + Wind = Sandstorm Planet + Sandstorm = Mars Mars + Earth = Life Life + Dust = Human Human + Human = Family Family + Family = Village Village + Village = Town Town + Town = City City + Continent = Country

Now you have everything you need to make the Eiffel Tower.