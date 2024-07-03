One of the most iconic X-Men characters is available to recruit in Fortnite, but if you want to add Magneto to your locker, you have to complete some quests to get him. One of these quests asks you to find and configure Rift Beacons around the map.

This task can be tricky because you likely don’t know what Rift Beacons are or where to find them. It’s not too tough to work through once you know what you’re looking for, so here’s how to configure Rift Beacons in Fortnite.

Configure Rift Beacons in Fortnite, explained

Tracking them down is the tough part. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To configure Rift Beacons in Fortnite, you need to travel to three different spots around the map and interact with them. These Rift Beacons are the solar panels from Chapter Two, season four made by Tony Stark, otherwise known as Iron Man.

You can configure each one by getting close to them and interacting with them. The button you need to press at each beacon varies by platform but always appears once you’re close enough to activate them.

These Rift Beacons are thought to be a teaser for a possible Marvel season coming soon based on the leaked 2024 roadmap. They were added alongside Metallica in the June 13 update and their only function so far is for this specific Magneto quest.

All Rift Beacon locations in Fortnite

You have to travel all around the map to find them. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

There are three Rift Beacons you need to visit around the map if you want to complete the Magneto quest. The locations of each one are as follows.

The first Rift Beacon is near the north edge of Sandy Steppes sitting on a cliff outside of the house Hope is in. You need to talk with her for a Welcome to the Wasteland quest so you might consider chatting with her before you leave.

is near the north edge of sitting on a outside of the house Hope is in. You need to talk with her for a Welcome to the Wasteland quest so you might consider chatting with her before you leave. The second Rift Beacon is up on a mountain just north of The Underworld . If you come at this mountain from the south, it’s pretty tricky to climb and you’ll have to go all the way around. I recommend bringing some Nitro Fists, Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists, or a Mythic car to make this trip easier.

is up on a just north of . If you come at this mountain from the south, it’s pretty tricky to climb and you’ll have to go all the way around. I recommend bringing some Nitro Fists, Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists, or a Mythic car to make this trip easier. The third Rift Beacon is north of Grand Glacier on a mountain overlooking the little hotel right near the edge of this POI.

The Sandy Steppes one is easy to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Underworld one is up on a tall mountain. Screenshot by Dot Esports This one is on a hill behind Grand Glacier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The three Rift Beacons are pretty far apart, which means it might take you a few rounds to successfully activate all of them. If you want to get it done in one game, a vehicle with mods is generally the best way to ensure you can quickly get around while avoiding combat.

Once all three Rift Beacons are configured, this quest will be complete so you can claim the Magneto wrap and get one step closer to unlocking the regular Magneto style. You’ll need to get Magneto’s Gauntlets and visit the Weapon X Lab if you’re hoping to complete all these tasks.

