All Welcome to the Wasteland quests in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3

The main storyline in Chapter Five, season three of Fortnite begins with the Welcome to the Wasteland quest series. These tasks help you learn what’s going on around the island and grant you a massive amount of XP for fairly simple tasks.

Completing this quest series is not only a great way to earn lots of XP but is also essential for progressing through the storyline of the season. Here are all the Welcome to the Wasteland quests in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three and how to complete them.

How to complete all Welcome to the Wasteland quests in Fortnite

Your journey begins with talking to some important characters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Welcome to the Wasteland quest series includes six different tasks for you to complete.

Talk to Hope and Jones.

Damage opponents while boosting in vehicles.

Destroy objects or structures while infused with Nitro.

Install Vehicle Mods.

Search containers at Wasteland Landmarks.

Collect surveillance devices at different Wasteland locations.

Talk to Hope and Jones in Fortnite

The first task you need to complete is talking with both Hope and Jones near the south end of the map. Hope is hanging around the north end of Sandy Steppes, while Jones is located south of the Nitrodome.

For this task, all you need to do is visit each character and listen to their dialogue.

They’re both hanging around the same general area. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Damage opponents while boosting in vehicles in Fortnite

You need to deal a total of 100 damage to enemies while boosting in a vehicle for the second Welcome to the Wasteland quest. The Mythic boss cars or any other regular cars you find work for this task.

The button you need to press to boost varies by platform. If you aren’t sure how to boost, you can check which button you need to press near the left edge of the screen while driving a car.

You never run out of gas this season which means you can boost often. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Destroy objects or structures while infused with Nitro in Fortnite

To destroy objects or structures while infused with Nitro, you need to get the Nitro boost and destroy 100 items while in this state. There are many different ways you can complete both parts of this quest.

To get Nitro, you can:

Use Nitro Splashes.

Drive a Mythic boss car.

Obtain Megalo Don’s Medallion.

Break Nitro barrels.

Pass through a Flaming Boost Hoop.

To break items, you can:

Use your pickaxe.

Drive through them.

Run through walls or items.

Use regular weapons or Mythic weapons.

Although any of these methods work, the overall most effective way to quickly finish this task is using a car and Nitro together. This can either be one of the Mythic boss cars supplied with endless Nitro or a regular car you apply Nitro to. Regardless, driving a car over and through structures is the fastest way to finish this feat.

Nitro makes you pretty unstoppable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Install Vehicle Mods in Fortnite

You need to install a total of four mods on vehicles to finish this task. Modding vehicles is a pretty easy process and can be done all across the map as the mod boxes are found scattered around everywhere.

One of the best places to find lots of vehicle mods at once is the Nitrodome. This location always has many mod boxes you can drive through inside, which makes completing this task quickly very easy.

Search containers at Wasteland Landmarks in Fortnite

A total of 10 containers must be opened at Wasteland Landmarks for this quest. This includes chests, ammo boxes, and produce boxes.

Wasteland Landmarks are located near the south end of the map. There are a total of 17 locations you can venture to and explore for this task.

You can choose any of these spots for the quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Collect surveillance devices at different Wasteland locations in Fortnite

The final task in this quest series requires you to collect six surveillance devices at different Wasteland locations. There are seven different spots you can visit to find them, but you only have to collect six out of the seven for this task.

The locations where you can find the surveillance devices are as follows.

One at Sandy Steppes.

One at Brutal Beachhead.

Three south of the Nitrodome.

One at Redline Rig.

One south of Brawler’s Battleground.

Travel to whichever six spots you want. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As soon as you collect the six required devices, the entire Welcome to the Wasteland quest series will be complete. If you’re looking to earn even more XP, you may want to focus on the Jumpstart quests next, including tasks like opening Collections to view Accolades.

