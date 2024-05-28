Where to Collect Surveillance Devices at Different Wasteland Locations in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3

If you’re having difficulty finding all the Fortnite surveillance devices in the Welcome to Wasteland challenges, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

In Fortnite‘s current story challenges, Jonesy and Hope gather to discover Megalo Don‘s true intentions after arriving on the island. After you complete all the challenges in this week’s questline, Hope asks you to retrieve all the surveillance devices spread in different places in the Wasteland to reveal the truth about Megalo’s plans. Here are all the locations for the Surveillance Devices in Fortnite.

All Surveillance Devices Location at Different Wasteland Locations in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3

Here are all the locations for the surveillance devices. Remix by Dot Esports

Seven Surveillance Devices are planted at different Wasteland locations on the Fortnite map. You can find any six of them and finish the challenge to earn 15,000 XP to level up your battle pass.

1) Sandy Steppes

Quite a sunny day to have a hole in your house. Screenshot by Dot Esports Inside the hole. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find this one, you need to find a yellow building east of the Sandy Steppes. While you can spot many yellow-colored buildings, you need to find the one with a hole in the wall on the ground floor. Once you find that building, enter the hole, and you should see the Surveillance Device on the floor.

2) Below the railway track near the river

Breathtaking beauty. Screenshot by Dot Esports Right in the middle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This one might be a little tricky to find. Once you find the bridge with the railway track over the river, you need to descend toward the pipes. You might lose your way here, so we’d recommend jumping into the river and going toward the middle under the bridge. You should see the device near the wall in front of you.

3) Brutal Beachhead

Here’s where the action happens. Screenshot by Dot Esports It’s quite dangerous inside. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Of course, if you’re gathering intel on Megalo Don, you need to pick one up from his Den. Enter the Brutal Beachhead ship, go toward the end of it, and turn right to find a small room with stairs to find the device there. Due to the boss being there, the place is rarely empty, so we’d recommend making a run for it while the boss is busy fighting at the top of the ship.

4) Radio Tower

Loud frequencies. Screenshot by Dot Esports Recording everything. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find this tall Radio Tower, look straight toward the South of the Nitrodome. Going directly to the south after crossing the river, you can see this tall Radio tower next to a small house. Go directly under the Tower and find the device.

5) Pea Bois

Pea Bois stick together. Screenshot by Dot Esports This one’s easy to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This unnamed point of interest falls between Brutal Beachhead and Redline Rig. It is green in color, and after entering the building from its gate, turn right, and you can spot the device.

6) Redline Rig

Here’s the Redline Rig. Screenshot by Dot Esports This one’s tricky. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This location might confuse many people as it’s tucked away from the point of interest. Once you enter the area, you must spot the stairs and climb the platform to find the device. If you can’t find the platform, stick to the right side of the middle of the point of interest to see the device. In case you can’t find this location, there is an extra one near the harbor, moving south from the Redline Rig, which should help you complete the challenge.

