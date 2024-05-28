Fortnite surveillance devices.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Fortnite

Where to Collect Surveillance Devices at Different Wasteland Locations in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3

Secure the evidence.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|
Published: May 28, 2024 04:06 pm

If you’re having difficulty finding all the Fortnite surveillance devices in the Welcome to Wasteland challenges, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Recommended Videos

In Fortnite‘s current story challenges, Jonesy and Hope gather to discover Megalo Don‘s true intentions after arriving on the island. After you complete all the challenges in this week’s questline, Hope asks you to retrieve all the surveillance devices spread in different places in the Wasteland to reveal the truth about Megalo’s plans. Here are all the locations for the Surveillance Devices in Fortnite.

All Surveillance Devices Location at Different Wasteland Locations in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3

In-game Fortnite map showcasing all surveillance devices to find,
Here are all the locations for the surveillance devices. Remix by Dot Esports

Seven Surveillance Devices are planted at different Wasteland locations on the Fortnite map. You can find any six of them and finish the challenge to earn 15,000 XP to level up your battle pass.

1) Sandy Steppes

To find this one, you need to find a yellow building east of the Sandy Steppes. While you can spot many yellow-colored buildings, you need to find the one with a hole in the wall on the ground floor. Once you find that building, enter the hole, and you should see the Surveillance Device on the floor.

2) Below the railway track near the river

This one might be a little tricky to find. Once you find the bridge with the railway track over the river, you need to descend toward the pipes. You might lose your way here, so we’d recommend jumping into the river and going toward the middle under the bridge. You should see the device near the wall in front of you.

3) Brutal Beachhead

Of course, if you’re gathering intel on Megalo Don, you need to pick one up from his Den. Enter the Brutal Beachhead ship, go toward the end of it, and turn right to find a small room with stairs to find the device there. Due to the boss being there, the place is rarely empty, so we’d recommend making a run for it while the boss is busy fighting at the top of the ship.

4) Radio Tower

To find this tall Radio Tower, look straight toward the South of the Nitrodome. Going directly to the south after crossing the river, you can see this tall Radio tower next to a small house. Go directly under the Tower and find the device.

5) Pea Bois

This unnamed point of interest falls between Brutal Beachhead and Redline Rig. It is green in color, and after entering the building from its gate, turn right, and you can spot the device.

6) Redline Rig

This location might confuse many people as it’s tucked away from the point of interest. Once you enter the area, you must spot the stairs and climb the platform to find the device. If you can’t find the platform, stick to the right side of the middle of the point of interest to see the device. In case you can’t find this location, there is an extra one near the harbor, moving south from the Redline Rig, which should help you complete the challenge.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to get inside a car from the roof in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3
Player standing at the roof of the car in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get inside a car from the roof in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 28, 2024
Read Article Ninja blasts Fortnite as a game ‘for losers’ after vehicle changes
Ninja with Fortnite vehicles in the background.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Ninja blasts Fortnite as a game ‘for losers’ after vehicle changes
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 28, 2024
Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (May 2024)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (May 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get inside a car from the roof in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3
Player standing at the roof of the car in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get inside a car from the roof in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 28, 2024
Read Article Ninja blasts Fortnite as a game ‘for losers’ after vehicle changes
Ninja with Fortnite vehicles in the background.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Ninja blasts Fortnite as a game ‘for losers’ after vehicle changes
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 28, 2024
Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (May 2024)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (May 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 28, 2024
Author
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com