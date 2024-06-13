Fortnite’s Metallica update hides Marvel tease in plain sight

Fortnite’s current season is still a long way from finishing but that hasn’t stopped the developers from hiding a huge Marvel tease on the map as part of the Metallica update.

A mid-season update to Fortnite on June 13 added the legendary rock band to the Epic Games title, with new additions across every game mode, but the opportunity has also been taken to add a hint towards the next chapter on the map.

A sneaky hint. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you take a trip to the precise location we’ve marked on the map above, you’ll notice a strange object in front of you with a red color and futuristic technology—a massive hint towards Tony Stark aka Iron Man.

Working out exactly what the hint was referencing wasn’t a hard job, admittedly, as a leaked 2024 roadmap suggested back in April that Fortnite chapter five, season four would have a Marvel theme—and the track record has been spot on so far.

The roadmap showed a new Star Wars crossover last season, which arrived in May, as well as the freshly released Metallica content and the apocalyptic theme of the current season. It also stated a Pirates of the Caribbean crossover, which is right around the corner, as well as the Fall Guys mode that is on the horizon.

It’s not clear exactly what is in store for Fortnite chapter five, season four but the hint towards Iron Man suggests that he will be involved, while the leaked roadmap had Doctor Doom as the image. While both of those characters already have skins, it’s rumored the Fantastic Four will be added.

Fortnite’s current landscape fits in eerily well with a particular Marvel comic angle, the Secret Wars event from 2015, which saw the reset of the multiverse as different universes collided. Several points were saved by Doctor Doom, who led over Battleground until he was overthrown.

The current situation in Fortnite would certainly fit that billing, as Battle Royale Island currently has a desolate Wasteland from the Wrecked season and a Greek mythology theme from last season.

